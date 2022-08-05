"Youngest majority owner status, go Olympia" - Serena Williams on her daughter becoming co-owner of NWSL's Angel City

Serena Williams took to Twitter to shower her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with praise after she became the youngest co-owner of a team in pro sports.

As per a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) news release, the two-year-old Olympia, who is now a shareholder in the Los Angeles-based NWSL expansion team Angel City, became the youngest co-owner of a team in sporting history. The investment was driven by her father Alexis Ohanian and his seed capital company.

Following the news, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter to re-share a post by her husband, where he and their daughter can be seen on the big screen watching a football match between Angel City FC and OL Reign.

"Youngest. Majority owner status. Go Olympia," Williams tweeted.

Serena Williams set to take part in Canadian Open, ahead of 2022 US Open

Serena Williams at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

After being injured for almost a year, the American made her comeback by taking part in the doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

She made her singles return at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she made a first-round exit following a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) defeat to World No. 115 Harmony Tan.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic



"She's beaten a legend."
After three hours, 10 minutes, Harmony Tan beats Serena Williams in a first round epic

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old will be back in action at the Canadian Open, which begins on August 6. It will be a packed field in Toronto, where 41 of the top 43 players (except from Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber) in the women's game are confirmed to feature.

In her last appearance at the tournament in 2019, three-time Canadian Open champion Williams suffered a heart-breaking exit in the title clash. Just four games into the final, down 3-1, against Bianca Andreescu, she was forced to retire due to a back ailment.

AFP News Agency @AFP

#AFPSports



Former world-number-one Serena Williams will continue her comeback at next month's Canadian Open WTA event in Toronto, organisers confirmed on Thursday

Following the Canadian Open, she is scheduled to take part in the US Open, which gets underway on August 29. At Flushing Meadows, where she won her first Grand Slam singles title in 1999, the American will be eying a record 24th Major title of her career.

