Serena Williams & daughter Olympia have adorable interaction with David Beckham during Inter Miami visit; tennis great also runs into Eva Longoria 

Serena Williams recently delighted tennis and soccer fans with a surprise appearance at the Chase Stadium in Florida during Inter Miami FC’s match against New York City FC on Saturday. The 23-time Grand Slam winner was joined by her sports-loving daughter, Olympia.

Inter Miami and New York City FC drew 2-2 at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, on February 22. Tomás Avilés opened the scoring for Miami but was later sent off. NYCFC responded with goals from Mitja Ilenić and Alonso Martínez before Telasco Segovia equalized late, assisted by Lionel Messi.

The packed stadium also included an amazing array of renowned stars, including Serena Williams and American actress Eva Longoria.

After the match, Longoria shared a story on Instagram where she was seen sharing the frame with Serena.

"Why do we pose the same?" Longoria captioned the post.

Resharing the story, the six-time US Open title winner wrote:

"Cause we are sisters!"

Serena and Eva Longoria - Source: Instagram

Serena also reshared a story from Inter Miami's official Instagram page in which the team honored the tennis legend by extending a heartfelt tribute. This included a picture of soccer star David Beckham conversating with Olympia while Williams looked on.

Serena with daughter Olympia and Soccer star David Beckham - Source: Instagram

Serena Williams spotted alongside French soccer star amid star-studded MLS visit

Serena Williams and David Beckham at the Inter Miami CF v New York City FC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' pictures alongside six-time Premier League winner David Beckham were all over the social media after her surprise visit. Besides the Brit, French footballer Paul Pogba was also seen sharing the frame with the tennis legend during her latest visit to the Chase Stadium.

A fan account, going by the username "@MatthijsQuekel" on X (formerly Twitter), shared a picture of the two posing with all smiles after the showdown between Inter Miami and New York City FC ended 2-2.

"Paul Pogba with Serena Williams. What a photo," the post caption said.

Paul Pogba is being tipped to make a comeback after the former Manchester United and Juventus star completes his 18-month doping ban in March. Following this, he is free to join a club as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Williams took a break from tennis after announcing her pregnancy in January 2017. After her comeback, she reached four Grand Slam finals before announcing in August 2022 that she would soon hang up her racket. Her last match was the third round of the 2022 US Open where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic.

