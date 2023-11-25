Serena Williams' daughter Olympia playfully steers sister Adira's stroller backwards as toddler rocks stylish red sunglasses

Serena Williams' daughters, Olympia and Adira, engaged in playful shenanigans as the six-year-old assumed the responsibility of pushing her sister's stroller.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017. The former World No. 1 gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Ohanian frequently offer peeks into their daughters' lives on social media, showcasing their exciting adventures.

Serena Williams recently shared a glimpse of her daughters' close bond as Olympia took charge of pushing Adira's stroller. The six-year-old put her own unique touch to the activity, choosing to walk backwards while steering the stroller. Adira appeared unfazed in her stylish all-red outfit and chic red sunglasses.

Upon noticing Williams recording her antics, Olympia humorously remarked that they would turn around soon.

"We're going to turn around soon," she said.

Serena Williams' Instagram stories

It is unsurprising to witness Olympia's active involvement with Adira, as Williams recently opened up about how the six-year-old was enjoying her role as the older sister.

"She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira is like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis," Serena Williams said at the 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards.

"Serena Williams is the best athlete to ever hold a racket" - Former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently stated that the former World No. 1 could have won 30 Grand Slam titles if she competed in every Major tournament without taking breaks or suffering from injuries.

"Serena could have had 30 Grand Slams if she would’ve played all the tournaments, wouldn’t have taken time off, wouldn’t have injuries but I think that’s irrelevant. People don’t realize how good Serena was. She checked every box and she added a few more," he said on the Match Point Canada podcast.

Macci hailed the 23-time Grand Slam champion's athletic abilities and called her one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

"She’s the best athlete to ever hold a racket and maybe one of the best female athletes of all time. Big, strong, fast, quick, flexible, could do the splits. She also knew where you were going to hit the ball before you did. She had the rage inside, she gave me that look even at 10 years old. She had all the time in the world," he added.

Macci also lavished praise on Williams' serving prowess, stating that her exceptional skills often went unrecognized.

"She’s amazing, the best serve ever. People don’t understand, in one match she hit 21 aces, when was the last time you could say that about a female tennis player? They don’t realize how good her serve was," he said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas