Serena Williams discloses how Taylor Swift's 'awful' booing ordeal at Super Bowl brought out her mom instincts

Serena Williams recently cast her mind back to her Super Bowl LIX experience. The former WTA No. 1 criticized the loud boos that were directed at Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Williams also disclosed why she didn't get too close to Swift despite daughter Olympia's excitement about seeing the latter in person.

On Wednesday, April 16, Time published an interview with the 23-time singles Major champion. One part of the elaborate interview was dedicated to Williams' high-profile appearance at Super Bowl LIX. The tennis legend herself made waves at the event as she performed the crip walk to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

However, Serena Williams was not happy with the way 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift was treated by several sections of fans that night. The former No. 1 told Time:

"Why would you boo her? That’s so mean. That’s just awful."

The 43-year-old also spoke up about thinking like a mother when it came to helping 2017-born daughter Olympia catch a glimpse of the pop culture icon. However, she went on to admit that she ultimately steered clear of intruding into Swift's space, especially due to the singer-songwriter's boyfriend's on-field fortunes on the night, as the Philadelphia Eagles ran out 40-22 winners over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I’m such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl,’," Williams said.

"It’s hard when your team is losing. I totally get it," she added.

Williams had sent a reassuring message to Swift in the aftermath of the latter receiving loud jeers at Super Bowl LIX.

"Don't listen to those" - Serena Williams' brief yet heartwarming message to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX boos

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Taylor Swift was visibly taken aback when the boos rang out at the Caesars Superdrome. The booing began shortly after the pop icon appeared on the jumbotron. A confused Swift appeared to ask:

"What's going on?"

Later, Serena Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her "love" for Swift and also urged the music sensation to not pay attention to her critics.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!," Williams wrote.

Williams happens to be an ardent fan of Swift's music. In September last year, shortly after celebrating Olympia's seventh birthday, the tennis legend confessed to both her and her daughter being 'Swifties'.

