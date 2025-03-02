Serena Williams draws exciting reaction from $100,000,000-worth Jessica Alba as she flaunts her chic makeup look

Tennis legend Serena Williams received a lot of love from Jessica Alba as she recently flaunted her new makeup look. She took some time off of her busy schedule to treat herself to some self-care as the former World No. 1 gears up for a busy week ahead.

Ad

The $100 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) American actress has been a very supportive friend of the tennis star and has often shown love to her on social media. With a successful career in the movies, Alba also ventured into the business world with the 'Honest Company' brand in 2012.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner took to her Instagram to post some images of her showing off her smokey eye look complimented with a shimmery lip gloss. Her caption indicated that she was taking a long overdue break.

Ad

Trending

"Had to take a beat and time for myself today. I've got a big week coming up? How is your weekend starting off? Do tell!" Serena wrote.

Ad

The Hollywood star commented on her post as she admired her look.

"😍 ❤️ 🔥," Alba wrote.

Screenshot via @serenawilliams @jessicaalba on Instagram

Alba also recently showed love to Serena Williams as she announced the launch of the Victory Lip Gloss in an Instagram post.

Ad

Serena Williams aims to take over the beauty world with WYN Beauty

Serena Williams at a business event - Source: Getty

Serena Williams ventured into business with the launch of her beauty brand WYN in April 2024. Her products have sweat-resistant properties that make them ideal for use by people involved in a fast lifestyle, such as sports.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine during the time of her product launch, she spoke about what was the drive behind her brand.

“I've always been into beauty, but when you're a tennis player, there's only so much that you can do because you’re out there on the court for hours. You move and sweat a lot, and you wipe everything away,” she said.

Ad

The tennis star also opened up on how it has always been a struggle for her to get the right shade for her skin, which is what led her to create a brand after six years of research and development.

“When I would travel to places 20 years ago before 40 shades of foundation existed, I had to be the biggest advocate for my makeup. I never found a skin tint that I truly loved and actually worked, so I knew I needed to create something,” added Serena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas