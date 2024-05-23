Serena Williams endorses sister Venus after the release of the 7-time Major champion's own Barbie doll

Serena Williams recently reacted to her sister Venus Williams being honored with her own Barbie doll by Mattel as part of a campaign to inspire girls to pursue sports. The tennis legend shared the official announcement video and showed her support for her sibling.

The 43-year-old was among nine women sports stars from around the world who received their own dolls in their likeness as part of Mattel’s 'Role Model' project to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

Serena Williams reacted to the news by resharing the video posted by Barbie's official Instagram account, showing Venus Williams and other women sports stars posing with their respective dolls and talking about the importance of sports for girls.

Serena Williams on Instagram

The other athletes that are featured in the collection are soccer stars Mary Fowler & Christine Sinclair, Spanish para-triathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Olympic champion boxer Estelle Mossely, Polish track and field athlete Ewa Swoboda, and gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno.

Each athlete received a one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, featuring their signature outfits and accessories. The 43-year-old's Barbie doll can be seen wearing a white tennis dress and visor, holding a Wilson racket, and sporting gold hoop earrings.

The doll captures Williams’ look and style on the court, where she has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, four Olympic gold medals, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with Serena.

Venus Williams discussed how the purpose of the new Barbie doll release aligns with her values. In an official Mattel press release, Williams highlighted that her career has been driven by breaking barriers and remaining authentic.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” Venus Williams said.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams,” Williams added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian vows to buy Venus Williams' new Barbie doll for his daughters

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed his intention to buy the newly released Venus Williams 'Role Model' Barbie doll for his daughters, Olympia and Adira River.

On Wednesday, Ohanian shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming collection of Barbie dolls and mentioned his plan to have some of the dolls professionally graded.

“Let's gooooo sis I'll get the girls one each and get a few graded,” Alexis Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Venus Williams has only participated in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open this year, losing both tournaments in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback