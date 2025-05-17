Serena Williams' ex-coach and Boris Becker make their feelings known on Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Italian Open final

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, expressed excitement over the highly anticipated showdown of Carlos Alcaraz against Jannik Sinner. The renowned tennis analyst admitted to carrying a die-hard fandom for the rivalry between the World No. 1 and the Spaniard. Adding more to the excitement, Boris Becker also dropped a one-word reaction to the hype post.

Sinner surprised fans by making it to the finals at the ongoing Italian Open. He has come back after serving his 3-month-long doping ban after his commendable victory at the Australian Open. While the tennis community was missing the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz, they reignited it by setting a high-stakes final in Rome.

Ahead of the championship match, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs expressed excitement to watch the top-ranked pros compete for the Masters 1000 title in Rome. Sharing an update on X, the former Australian pro wrote:

"OMG I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE THIS FINAL BETWEEN @carlosalcaraz v @janniksin !!!!!!! I LOVE THESE TWO! Let’s freakin goooooooo!!!!!"

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker, also expressed excitement for the upcoming matchup. The 47-year-old reacted to a post originally shared by the Italian Open's official X account. The poster aimed at setting a hype for the final, citing the return of the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry.

"Word," Becker wrote.

The upcoming showdown is set to mark Jannik Sinner's 11th meeting against Carlos Alcaraz. Their last match was recorded in 2024 at the Beijing Open, where the Spaniard won 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3).

Jannik Sinner receives a word of praise from tennis legend Andre Agassi

Jannik Sinner v Tommy Paul - Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

American ATP legend Andre Agassi heaped praise on Jannik Sinner's surprising comeback. The 8-time Grand Slam champion applauded his massive performance against Casper Ruud during the Italian Open quarterfinal match. He also drew a prediction from the Italian player's current form, making it clear that there's no turning back for him now.

"The thing that surprises me the most about three months away was always the movement stuff. For me, it was always the return, it was always the reaction to the ball. Once he got comfortable that he could take some big blows, he started letting his game fly. And yeah, there’s no looking back for him. He’s where he’s at because he belongs there," he told Tennis Channel.

Jannik Sinner is chasing his 20th tour-level title after winning the Australian Open in January. Alcaraz, on the other hand, eyes his 19th win and seventh Masters 1000 title.

