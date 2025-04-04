Serena Williams' ex-coach defends Carlos Alcaraz amid criticism over recent setbacks

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently shared his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's current slump in form. The American forecasted the Spaniard to win 10 Major titles or more, provided his career isn't affected by injuries, while also disapproving of fans who have grown skeptical of his potential.

Alcaraz won his fourth and most recent Major title at Wimbledon last July. However, the 21-year-old has blown hot and cold since then, exiting early at the US Open and several ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. More recently, he suffered back-to-back losses in the Sunshine Double last month, losing in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters to Jack Draper and the second round of the Miami Masters to David Goffin.

Against that background, Rick Macci, who worked with the Williams sisters in the early 1990s, staunchly defended Carlos Alcaraz from his detractors on X (formerly Twitter). The 70-year-old USPTA-certified coach asserted that the World No. 3 would put his troubles behind him soon enough and make strides in the ATP rankings as the 2025 season progresses.

"Why anybody would throw darts at 21 year Spanish Magician shows me they see what they want to see and do understand talent development success and failure. A career is a JOURNEY not a SNAPSHOT that day the hour that second," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday. "The already 4 time MAJOR CHAMPION barring injury will have DOUBLE DIGIT SLAMS and be near the top of the leaderboard every year."

Alcaraz will next play at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which begins on April 6. The Spaniard will not be accompanied at the Principality event by his head coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, if incoming reports from Spain are to be believed.

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to triumph in Monte Carlo for the first time in his career

Carlos Alcaraz waiting for a reversal of fortune during clay season | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will be eager to go all the way in Monte Carlo since it is the only clay-court Masters-level event he hasn't won yet. The four-time Major winner exited in the second round in his only appearance at the tournament in 2022.

The 21-year-old is then scheduled to defend his 2023 title at this year's Barcelona Open, as he withdrew from the 500-level event last year due to a right forearm injury. The World No. 3 will be hopeful of closing the gap between himself and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men's rankings by picking up truckloads of points in Barcelona and later in Madrid, which is another tournament that he missed in 2024.

