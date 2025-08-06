Serena Williams' ex-coach lost for words over Naomi Osaka as he sends a touching message to Japanese ahead of Canadian Open SF

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has lauded Naomi Osaka for the Japanese WTA icon's 'confident' displays at the ongoing 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Osaka, a former No. 1 and a four-time Major champion, has produced a series of impressive displays so far at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event, with Elina Svitolina being her latest victim in the last eight.

Ad

Osaka, unseeded at the tournament and set to square off against in-form Clara Tauson from Denmark in the semifinals, was vociferously backed by Macci amid her stellar run in Montreal. The legendary 70-year-old, who coached both Venus and Serena Williams during the legendary sisters' childhood years, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Seeing Naomi so confident and smile shows she is ready to go that extra mile. Her overall mindset Now has such a powerful belief no worry and grief. She went from having the eye of the LAMB to the Grand Slam Champion I AM. @naomiosaka"

Ad

Trending

Rick Macci @RickMacci Seeing Naomi so confident and smile shows she is ready to go that extra mile. Her overall mindset Now has such a powerful belief no worry and grief. She went from having the eye of the LAMB to the Grand Slam Champion I AM. @naomiosaka

Ad

Naomi Osaka recently kickstarted a collaboration with Polish tennis coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, the high-profile former coach of newly-crowned Iga Swiatek. Soon after her ongoing work with Wiktorowski began, the Japanese candidly reflected on how it has been so far to work with the Pole.

Naomi Osaka has nothing but words of praise for Tomasz Wiktorowski amid her Canadian Open campaign

Naomi Osaka (left) and Tomasz Wiktorowski (right) at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

When asked about her working relationship with Tomasz Wiktorowski, Naomi Osaka said at a press conference at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal:

Ad

"Honestly, I think for me, what’s working well is I am very confident in my fitness. I’m really comfortable just getting balls back now, and I really enjoy Tomasz. I don’t know if to say his name is ‘Thomas’ or ‘Tomasz.’ I’m so sorry. But I enjoy his coaching style. He’s very direct and to the point. For someone like me, who my thoughts scatter around often, it’s very helpful."

Ad

Naomi Osaka has often been written off at events since her WTA Tour-level comeback at the start of the 2024 tennis season. While the Japanese has, more often than not, struggled for results, her performances at the 2025 National Bank Open have earned her a seeded position in the women's singles draw at this year's US Open.

The tennis Major in New York's Flushing Meadows is a special one for Osaka. The Japanese is a former two-time champion at the hardcourt Slam, having won the title in 2018 and 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline