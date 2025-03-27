Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold prediction about Jessica Pegula

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recently made a bold prediction about Jessica Pegula amid her scintillating run at the 2025 Miami Open. The American has made it to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event and is the only American left in the women's singles draw.

Pegula, who has had a decent season so far, entered the Miami Open as the fourth seed, which gave her a bye in the opening round. She kicked off her campaign with a straight-set win over Bernanda Pera, following which she came back from a set down to defeat Anna Kalinskaya. The American then comfortably ousted Marta Kostyuk to reach the final 8.

In the quarterfinal, the American was dealt with a resurgent Emma Raducanu. The two women delivered a high-quality tennis match, but it was Pegula who clinched the match 6-4, (3)6-7, 6-2 to enter the semifinal of the tournament.

Jessica Pegula's dream run caught Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci's eye, who made a bold prediction about the American's potential to win a Grand Slam in 2025. Pegula came awfully close to achieving this feat at the US Open last year, where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

"Pegula has always been one of the best pure ball strikers on tour not to win a Slam. She can beat anybody anytime anywhere. One of the most rock solid players off both wings. The Buffalo Blaster could grab a SLAM this year."

Pegula is set to face teenage sensation Alexandra Eala next. The Filipino superstar has taken the tennis world by storm, defeating Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek in three consecutive straight-set wins.

"I always play really well here" - Jessica Pegula on her thoughts after her quarterfinal win

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Following her win, Jessica Pegula assessed the match during the on-court interview, including how she came out guns blazing in the third set.

"It was tough. I played a good first set, a little let down in the second, got it back, went up 2-0 in the tiebreak, but the it kind of flipped. She started moving the ball really well, serving good ... sometimes it just happens, but I just wanted to come out in the third really strong, really quick, and just kind of jump on her and not keep the third set too close."

Jessica Pegula has reached the semifinal of the Miami Open for the third time in the last four years. She will look to enter the final for the first time against Alexandra Eala.

