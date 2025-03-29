Serena Williams' ex-coach mentions what Novak Djokovic needs to win Miami Open

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently discussed the change Novak Djokovic needs to make in order to win the 2025 Miami Open. Djokovic will be looking to claim his record-breaking seventh Miami Open title and his 100th tour-level title overall.

Djokovic, seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida, began his campaign in the second round after being granted a first-round bye. He defeated Rinky Hijikata 6-0, 7-6(1), lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in the second, third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The former World No. 1 secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over 24th seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals and triumphed over 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals to advance to his eighth Miami Open final where he will face 19-year-old Jakub Mensik.

In light of Novak Djokovic's advancement to the final, Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci took to social media and praised the Serb's ability to utilize every part of the court and make precise decisions.

Macci stated that the former World No. 1 will need to bring his A-game against Mensik in the final, as the young Czech will be determined to win his first ATP title.

"Novak can play CHESS better with quality then any player who has swung the stick. He probes dabbles and uses every part of the court with right Decision and uncanny Precision. He will need his A GAME against Mensik as he too can play CHESS not CZECKERS! @DjokerNole," Macci posted on X.

Novak Djokovic last won the Miami Open title in 2016 when he defeated Kei Nishikori in the final.

Novak Djokovic will take on Jakub Mensik in Miami Open 2025 final

Novak Djokovc at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic will compete against Jakub Mensik in the final of the 2025 Miami Open. Mensik began his run at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in Florida by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round. He then went on to triumph over sixth seed Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(3) in the second round.

The 19-year-old continued his winning streak by overcoming Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4 in the third round and then secured his place in the quarterfinals after his fourth-round opponent, compatriot Tomas Machac, withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

In the quarterfinals, Mensik emerged victorious over 17th seed Arthur Fils 7-6(5), 6-1. He advanced to the final by defeating third seed Taylor Fritz 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik have only faced each other once on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters where the 24-time Grand Slam champion emerged victorious 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4. The Serb went on to finish as the runner-up in the tournament, losing to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final.

