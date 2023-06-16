Serena Williams ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou questions Wimbledon omitting Novak Djokovic from promotional video

Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon's seven-time champion, was not featured in the recent promotional video for the 2023 edition of the tournament. It caught the eye of the tennis world, including former Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Wimbledon published a promotional video titled "Always Like Never Before." It featured the likes of Roger Federer, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Serena and Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaray, Elena Rybakina, and others.

There was no Djokovic in the video, even though he is the reigning champion and the seven-time winner of the tournament. The Serb also has a chance to tie Federer for the all-time Wimbledon title record in the Open Era.

The omission of the 36-year-old from the promotion first caught the eye of former professional and tennis commentator, Mark Petchey.

"Where is Novak Djokovic?", he asked on Twitter.

Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas, was quick to reply.

"That is a great question," Mouratoglou followed up.

Tennis fans online were mostly critical of Wimbledon's video, supporting Mouratoglu and Petchey in their inquiry.

"Thanks for highlighting this. More coaches, players, and commentators need to do this too," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Neel Patel @neelfx @pmouratoglou Thanks for highlighting this. More coaches, players and commentators need to do this too. @pmouratoglou Thanks for highlighting this. More coaches, players and commentators need to do this too.

"He's too Eastern European for their taste. Even though Martina changed nationality and has the most Wimby's she falls in the too 'East for us' category," another one added.

Pokey | Sabalenka's Grunt @Radukinaa @pmouratoglou He's too eastern European for their taste. Even though Martina changed nationality and has the most Wimby's she falls in the too 'East for us' category. @pmouratoglou He's too eastern European for their taste. Even though Martina changed nationality and has the most Wimby's she falls in the too 'East for us' category.

Novak Djokovic has chance to equal Roger Federer in Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles in his career, one short of the current record holder, Roger Federer.

Djokovic was victorious at Wimbledon in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. Federer, meanwhile, won his championships in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

If the Serb wins the title in 2023 he will also equal Federer's record of most consecutive titles won at Wimbledon with five. Bjorg Borg also has five Wimbledon titles in a row, from 1976 to 1980.

Djokovic won the previous four editions of the tournament, not including 2022 as Wimbledon wasn't held that year because of COVID-19. He also has six out of the last eight titles.

Federer and Djokovic played one of their most memorable matches in history at the 2019 Wimbledon. The Serb won the match after four hours and 57 minutes, 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3).

In 2022 Djokovic became the second oldest men's singles champion in Wimbledon history, and he'll try to pass Federer as the oldest champion this summer. Federer won his last title at Wimbledon at 35 years and 342 days. The Serb will be over 36 years old when the final of the 2023 edition of the tournament occurs.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes