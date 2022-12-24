Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou reveals why the American may not make a comeback

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently stated that he believes the American is unlikely to return to tennis after announcing her retirement earlier this year.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion called it quits on her illustrious career back in August, with her final tournament being the US Open. Serena reached the third round of the tournament before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The American has since teased a comeback to the sport, most recently sharing an image of her new racquet and writing in her caption that she was bored.

However, her ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Eurosport that the 41-year-old would stick to her decision. The Frenchman said that while he wanted to see Serena Williams play again, that wouldn't happen unless she felt strong and was capable of playing good tennis.

"Do I want to see her play? I want to see her play again. Yes, yes, if she enjoys herself on the court. For that, she has to feel strong. If she doesn't feel strong, she won't enjoy herself. I want to see her play good tennis. If she can play good tennis, of course, I want to see her play. Everyone wants to see her play," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou also talked about Serena's interests beyond tennis, such as her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and how they could impact her potential return.

"I think to be exceptional at something, and God knows she's been exceptional, you have to be a little bit obsessive about it. You have to be 100% focused on the activity, otherwise even for tennis geniuses, it's complicated," he added.

Mouratoglou also claimed that people would remember what a great champion Serena Williams was and not the end of her career.

"I think if she's happy at the end of her career, that's all that matters because nobody will remember the end of her career. You remember it now because it's fresh, but everyone will remember what a champion she was, all the Grand Slams she won, the things she brought to tennis and how she made history. The end of her career is an anecdote," he said.

Caroline Wozniacki on why Serena Williams will not make a comeback to tennis

Serena Williams after her final match at the US Open

Patrick Mouratoglou is not the only one who believes Serena Williams will stick with her decision to retire from tennis. Earlier this month, former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki said that the 41-year-old would not return to the WTA Tour because she was busy with other aspects of her professional life.

"I don't think so, if she [Serena Williams] plays an exhibition I think that would be lucky but I don't think we will see her back playing on tour. Just so many things going on. I think she loves the game so much it's been her life for so many years but at the same time, she's busy," the Dane said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes