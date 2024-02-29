Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently reacted to Andy Murray's mother, Judy, expressing frustration over her son facing persistent retirement questions amid a dip in form.

Murray's 2024 season has been challenging so far. He faced early exits at the Brisbane International, Australian Open, Montpellier, Rotterdam, Qatar Open and, most recently, the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Playing with a metal hip for several years, the 36-year-old Brit is far from his prime, leading to increased speculation about his retirement. Such questions arose again during a press conference following his second-round exit from Dubai, where he was defeated 2-6, 4-6 by Ugo Humbert.

In response, Andy Murray hinted that he might hang up his racquet after this summer.

"I mean, I'm likely not going to play past this summer," Murray told the press, as quoted by The Express. "I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest."

Murray's mother, Judy, who previously coached him in the early stages of his career, openly expressed her frustration about her son repeatedly being questioned on the same topic. She urged the media to respect his privacy and allow him to enjoy his remaining months on the tour.

"Every single press conference he is asked the same question. When he started on @atptour it was ‘ah but when r u going to win Wimbledon?’ Every single time," Judy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career. He is 50 in the world, has a metal hip, a bipartite patella + 4 kids," she added.

Expand Tweet

Rennae Stubbs has now reacted to Judy Murray's remarks on the same social media platform, writing:

"Amen!"

Expand Tweet

"When Andy Murray retires, I think that’s on his terms" - British No. 1 Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter and Andy Murray pictured together at the 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham

British No. 1 Katie Boulter has shared her thoughts on her compatriot Andy Murray's retirement hint, reflecting on his inspirational impact on young tennis players in Great Britain.

"Yeah, I mean Andy Murray is Andy Murray, isn't he? He’s the biggest fighter, the biggest lover of tennis, you know his attributes. I could go on for a very long time," Boulter said during a press conference at the San Diego Open.

"He’s inspired a lot of players, especially in our country, definitely myself. I just love seeing him out there," she added.

The 27-year-old continued:

"When he retires, I think that’s on his terms and what he really wants to do, but I can speak for a lot of people when they say they’ve loved watching him play.. I certainly have."

Katie Boulter has reached the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open, having defeated Lesia Tsurenko and second seed Beatriz Haddad-Maia in the previous two rounds.