Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs in awe of Breanna Stewart's 'perfect block' on Caitlin Clark in WNBA game

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has given her thoughts on Breanna Stewart's block on Caitlin Clark's layup in the third quarter of the New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever game on Saturday (May 24). The Aussie supports the reigning WNBA champions from New York in women's basketball, making her reaction justified.

New York Liberty won their third consecutive match of the 2025 WNBA season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, narrowly edging Indiana Fever 90-88 in a match that went down to the wire on Saturday. By virtue of their victory, the 2024 winners are now leading the Eastern Conference standings.

One of the highlights of the game came towards the end of the third quarter when the home team's guard Caitlin Clark tried to score a point before being blocked by Breanna Stewart. Clark ended up on the floor, followed by which she was picked up by Stewart. Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs was awestruck by the moment as she reposted media posted by New York Libert's X (formerly Twitter) account on her own handle.

In her caption, the former player-turned-analyst heaped rich praise on the New York Liberty forward.

"This is called a perfect block!" Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote on X earlier on Saturday.

The two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart turned in one of the best performances of the game, converting four of her 11 field-goal attempts and scoring on eight of her 10 free throws.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs previously took shots at Caitlin Clark's fans

Rennae Stubbs had a run-in with Caitlin Clark fans recently | Image Source: Getty

Earlier this month, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs, who was in the 23-time Major winner's corner during her last year on the WTA Tour, criticized Caitlin Clark's fans after many of them took umbrage at Nike for not giving enough media attention to the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

"Do u know how long it takes to get a show rolled out??? You people are so ridiculous," Rennae Stubbs wrote in response to a report about their reaction to Nike on Threads.

Clark, meanwhile, has been the women's basketballer to watch since some time now. Last season saw the 23-year-old take home several honors such as making it to the All-WNBA First Team and the All-Rookie Team for the first time in her career, while also joining the WNBA All-Star game and dominating stats like assists.

