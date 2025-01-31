Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs calls out $5.7B-worth Donald Trump after he jokes about Washington DC plane crash site

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs criticized President Donald Trump on his tone-deaf response when he was asked about The Washington DC plane crash incident. He addressed the press at the White House on Thursday (Jan. 30) and made some controversial comments on the issue, which raised eyebrows globally.

Stubbs reacted to a clip posted on X which showcased the President answering the press jokingly on being asked if he would visit the crash site.

"I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because you tell me what's the site? The water? you want me to go swimming? I don't have a plan to do that but I will be meeting the people badly hurt and their families," he said.

The former tennis coach picked up on this and responded:

"With the badly hurt??? They’re all dead ! Ugh this guy has the empathy meter of a turd."

President Trump who is currently worth $5.7 billion (according to Forbes), also made remarks on how the past terms of Joe Biden and Barack Obama might have contributed to the disaster that took place in DC due to their lowered hiring standard in Federal Aviation.

Stubbs has spoken against Trump's actions and opinions on multiple occasions before this as well. She recently called him out on his anti-LGBTQ+ activities.

Rennae Stubbs slams Donald Trump and administration on anti-LGBTQ+ moves

Rennae Stubbs and Donald Trump - Source: Getty

The new term of Donald Trump commenced with him taking some drastic steps against the LGBTQ+ community. One such was getting rid of the White House website that honored Nex Benedict and Mathew Shephard.

The Trump administration has removed the website that was made in honor of the duo who were victims of acts of anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

Stubbs reposted a post by @them on her Instagram story and spoke up against this act by the administration. She bluntly accused the voters of electing him as the president as well.

"You can erase a website, but you can't erase us! We see you, and we'll never forget & to all those that voted for this, we see you too!" she wrote (via @rennaestubbs on Instagram).

via @rennaestubbs on Instagram (story now unavailable)

The Trump government has also announced during the inauguration that the US will only be recognizing two sexes- men and women, from now on and has also suspended many acts protecting the LGBTQ+ community.

