Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 1-word reaction to UConn star Paige Bueckers' historic achievement

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs applauded young basketball star Paige Bueckers. The renowned tennis mentor reshared a post showcasing the tremendous record the young American created at such a young age. This came in regard to Bueckers' historic achievement for most assists in the WNBA.

Former pro and sports commentator Stubbs is known to be a fan of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She has expressed admiration for many players, including the legendary point guard Sue Bird. She has also praised Breanna Stewart for her unmatched dominance in the game. Besides the established names, she has backed younger talents like Bueckers on social media and during candid conversations on her tennis podcast.

Rennae Stubbs congratulated Paige Bueckers for her tremendous achievement in the WNBA world. The former pro shared a post on her Instagram story that included an infographic of the historical record that the American created.

"History maker. Play maker... Paige Bueckers is THAT GIRL. 👑💅," the post caption said.

Saving words for a detailed occasion, the renowned coach dropped a one-word reaction to applaud her feat.

"Herstory," she wrote.

Rennae Stubbs' Story - Via Instagram

Paige Bueckers emerged as the only player across the NBA, WNBA and CBB with 50-40-90. Along with that, she also created history by becoming the player with the most assists in over 25 years. This commendable achievement drew an adorable response from Rennae Stubbs.

Serena Williams' ex-coach honors Diana Taurasi on her farewell from the sport

Rennae Stubbs at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 19 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs is one of the few names from the tennis community to extend warm wishes for Diana Taurasi. The WNBA's all-time leading scorer announced her retirement after a 20-season career with the Phoenix Mercury. During her exit from the sport, she had three WNBA championships, an MVP award, and six Olympic gold medals under her belt.

Stubbs shared a screenshot of the Instagram reel that the WNBA created to pay tribute to the 42-year-old's remarkable career. The image showcased a moment where the 10-time WNBA star fiercely celebrated one of her achievements.

"Enjoy retirement mate. Goat 🐐," Stubbs wrote, along with the image.

However, it wasn't just Rennae Stubbs who extended warm wishes for the ex-WNBA pro. American ATP star Frances Tiafoe also took a moment to salute Taurasi's remarkable career that ended with commendable achievements including six Olympic gold medals and a lot more.

