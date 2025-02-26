Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs & Frances Tiafoe pay glowing tributes to WNBA icon Diana Taurasi after retirement

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs and Frances Tiafoe recently paid their respective tributes to Diana Taurasi following the WNBA icon's retirement on Tuesday. Taurasi played for two decades in the WNBA and retires as one of only 11 women to have won an NCAA Champonship, a FIBA World Cup, a WNBA Championship and an Olympic gold medal.

Ad

Taurasi, who spent the entirety of her WNBA career with Phoenix Mercury, told TIME of her decision to retire, saying:

"Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy."

It didn't take long for the tributes to pour in for the six-time Olympic gold medalist. Two of the most prominent ones from the world of tennis came from Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, and Frances Tiafoe. Both Stubbs and Tiafoe took to Instagram Stories and hailed Taurasi in their own ways.

Ad

Trending

"Enjoy retirement mate. Goat 🐐," Stubbs wrote, with her post featuring a still of Taurasi celebrating intensely from a reel that the WNBA made in her honor.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' tribute for Diana Taurasi on Instagram (Source: Instagram/rennaestubbs)

Meanwhile, Tiafoe shared a picture of a smiling Diana Taurasi. The ATP No. 18 captioned the post:

Ad

"One of dem ones"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram tribute for Diana Taurasi (Source: Instagram/bigfoe1998)

Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1, is an avid fan of the WNBA. Recently, she took a dig at 22-year-old WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark's agent Erin Kane.

Ad

"How to piss off the rest of the league 101" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' swipe at Caitlin Clark's agent

Caitlin Clark (Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's agent Erin Kane stirred controversy after she opined that it's not possible for Clark to be paid what she's worth by the WNBA.

Ad

"Will Caitlin ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane said. "She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

Ad

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs took notice of Kane's opinion on Threads and reacted to it harshly on the platform, writing:

"How to piss off the rest of the league 101… u need a PR agent. How about 'no one is but we are working to change that, one media deal at a time!"

Stubbs' spell as Williams' coach came to an anticlimactic end at the 2022 US Open, as the 23-time singles Major winner shockingly lost to Ajla Tomljanovic at the hard court Major in New York and bid farewell to her tennis-playing career once and for all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas