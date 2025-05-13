Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 3-word reaction to Clara Tauson confronting spectator at Italian Open

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to a heated Italian Open confrontation between World No. 23 Clara Tauson and a spectator. The incident took place during Tauson's fourth-round loss to Mirra Andreeva in the prestigious claycourt event's WTA 1000 tournament.
On Monday, May 12, Tauson and Andreeva locked horns on Foro Italico's Pietrangeli court for a place in the 2025 Italian Open's women's singles quarterfinals. The Dane clinched the first set 7-5, but the Russian recovered in the second to win it 6-3, taking the match into a decisive third set. In the fourth game of this set, Tauson produced a double fault, and a male spectator sitting behind her cheered the error loudly.
Clearly irked by the fan's behavior, Clara Tauson confronted him, and a clip of the heated moment later made its way to X (formerly Twitter). Here, Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1 who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, took notice of the clip and backed the Dane, writing:
"Good for her 😆"
Unfortunately for the Dane, it was her Russian opponent who ultimately emerged victorious in their tight Italian Open fourth-round contest after winning the third set 6-2.
Tauson confronting the male spectator wasn't the only moment of controversy that the match produced. Just a bit earlier, the chair umpire made a contentious decision that didn't go down well with Andreeva.
Chair umpire's decision to replay point makes Mirra Andreeva fume in Italian Open 4R
In the third game of the decisive third set, Mirra Andreeva hit a forehand volley winner, but it was soon chalked off by the chair umpire. The umpire's decision stemmed from the court lights bizarrely turning on in the middle of the rally before Andreeva hit the winner. According to the umpire, the lights interfered with Tauson's ability to return the ball, making it a 'hindrance', which required the point to be replayed.
However, Andreeva was not at all pleased with the decision. The Russian teenager suggested that even if the lights had not turned on suddenly, Tauson was in no position to return the forehand volley. Things were soon put to bed though, and it's unlikely that the WTA No. 7 will lose sleep over the incident.
Mirra Andreeva's next challenge at the 2025 Italian Open is a quarterfinal clash against Coco Gauff, who reached the last eight following a dominant win over Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16.