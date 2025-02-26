  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives her verdict on Felix Auger-Aliassime & Alexander Bublik's controversial incident in Dubai clash

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives her verdict on Felix Auger-Aliassime & Alexander Bublik's controversial incident in Dubai clash

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Feb 26, 2025 01:00 GMT
Felix Auger-Aliassime playing Alexander Bublik (Source: Getty)
Felix Auger-Aliassime playing Alexander Bublik (Source: Getty)

Rennae Stubbs, who once coached Serena Williams, has shared her take on an unusual incident that occured in a first-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships in Dubai. Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was playing Alexander Bublik and at 6-6 in the first set tie-breaker, Bublik served to set up a rally which ended with the Kazakh smashing a powerful shot to Auger-Aliassime's backhand.

Ad

As Auger-Aliassime sprinted back to attempt a retrieval, the ball girl positioned at the court's end moved to catch the ball, visibly impeding Auger-Aliassime. Consequently, his backhand return sailed out of bounds. The Canadian immediately requested chair umpire Mirian Bley to review the video. After examining the footage, Bley agreed with Auger-Aliassime and ordered the point to be replayed.

Bublik, incensed with the umpire's verdict, then delivered an underhand serve which caught Auger-Aliassime unaware. Bublik won the point but then went on to double-fault at set point, and eventually lost the match 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 3-6.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The extraordinary incident was reshared by the Tennis TV's X (formerly Twitter) account, under the heading:

"VAR drama in Dubai. A contentious moment in Auger-Aliassime v Bublik..."
Ad

Stubbs reacted to the incident on her X account, supporting the umpires's decision, writing:

"Correct decision from the umpire. Unfortunate because chances are he would have still won the point Bublik but it was correct. Also I love when @felixtennis get punchy!!"
Ad

Notably, Rennae Stubbs was once the WTA's No. 1 ranked doubles player, and won four doubles Major titles in the 2000s. She also coached Serena Williams towards the end of the multi-major winner's career.

After the match, Auger-Aliassime acknowledged that the contest with Bublik had been a feisty one, but preferred to highlight the quality of the tennis rather than the controversy. He told Arab News:

“It was a good match. I think entertaining for the crowd, for both players. And some good tennis as well. Some crazy shots on both sides during the match. So, yeah, high quality,”
Ad

Rennae Stubbs is a respected commentator, pundit, analyst and coach

2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 19 - Source: Getty
2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 19 - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs is a respected tennis personality, pundit and commentator. She is currently the host of "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast" and previously served as a tennis analyst at the Seven Network until 2018 when she moved to ESPN as one of their most influential pundits.

Ad

Notably, Stubbs has a history with Mirian Bley. She once criticized the chair umpire for calling a double bounce in a match involving Haddad Maia, She also criticized umpire Jimmy Pinoargote's handling of a situation involving Frances Tiafoe, and once berated an umpire who handed Novak Djokovic a time penalty.

In addition to coaching Serena Williams, Stubbs also guided Samantha Stosur to her 2021 US Open doubles title. She also coached Karolina Pilskova and Eugenie Bouchard.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी