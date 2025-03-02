Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs labels Donald Trump & JD Vance 'bullies' following heated exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has joined the chorus of disapproval following the White House press conference involving Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian president Zelenskyy was in the US to sign an agreement exchanging certain Ukrainian mineral rights for the US' continued support in the country's ongoing war with Russia.

The presser following the meeting evolved into a shouting match in which President Trump and Vice-President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy for not being thankful enough for US support. Played out on live television, the angry discussion sparked a huge reaction from political commentators and the public.

Rennae Stubbs, former doubles World No. 1 and ex-Serena Williams coach, has never been shy in voicing her opinions on political issues, and she took to her Instagram account to post an image of Zelenskyy and Trump at the meeting, with her caption reading:

"@jdvance is a bully. @potus is a bully. When facts are thrown at them, they decide to talk about "not saying thanks" like what are we talking about here!?? He has said thanks a 1000x publicly!"

Rennae Stubbs Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/rennaestubbs/3578897765318426392/?hl=en)

Rennae Stubbs coached Serena Williams during the American's final tournament at US Open 2022. She also coached Samantha Stosur to her 2021 US Open doubles title.

After retiring, she worked as a tennis analyst at the Channel Seven Network before moving to ESPN. She currently hosts the "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast". Stubbs has long been a prominent voice on LGBTQ+ and women's rights and often joins her good friend Martina Navratilova as a vocal critic of Donald Trump's new government.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has been joined by Chris Evert in criticizing the US president and his VP

Rennae Stubbs at the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT (Image Source: Getty)

Like Rennae Stubbs, Chris Evert also slammed Donald Trump on his behavior towards Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Evert was incensed by images of Donald Trump wagging his finger in the Ukrainian president's face, and on her own Instagram account, she posted:

"I have a boundary that no one points their finger at me in my face... does anyone else feel the same way?"

Chris Evert and Rennae Stubbs are not alone in commenting on the events in the Oval Office, as Martina Navratilova also gave her take on the matter, stating that the whole situation was a setup. This is just one of numerous instances when the 68-year-old criticized Donald Trump regarding numerous issues.

