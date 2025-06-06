Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes feelings clear on Donald Trump and Elon Musk's 'catty' feud

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has shared her thoughts on the public feud between US president Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Although the pair have been aligned together politically since the 2024 presidential election, they recently got into a war of words shortly after Musk left the Department of Government Efficiency.

Ad

The feud erupted when Musk lashed out at the Republican spending bill backed by Trump, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

After Donald Trump made it clear that he was "very disappointed" by Elon Musk's harsh criticism of the bill, the Tesla CEO retaliated by claiming that Trump would've lost the election without him and calling the President out for his "ingratitude."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pair have since continued to exchange increasingly scathing digs on social media, with their spat catching the attention of Rennae Stubbs. Serena Williams' ex-coach said it was time for women to govern the USA, since they would be less "catty" than Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

"Let’s face it. It’s time for women to run this country. They’re clearly way less emotional and catty," Rennae Stubbs posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stubbs was also stunned by Musk dropping a "big bomb," alleging that Trump was named in the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!," Musk posted.

"Omg!" Rennae Stubbs commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from following the drama between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Rennae Stubbs has also been keeping an eye on the proceedings at the 2025 French Open and sharing her opinions.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to Aryna Sabalenka & Coco Gauff setting up French Open final

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her maiden French Open final after claiming an impressive 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 win over three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. Coco Gauff set up a blockbuster meeting with the World No. 1 by beating home favorite Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Ad

Despite Gauff's dominant victory, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs warned that the American would need to make significant improvements to her first serve percentage if she wanted to defeat Sabalenka and clinch her maiden title at the claycourt Major.

"Although the one area where she needs to be concerned about in the final is 1st serve %. Needs to up that against Aryna as she will make her pay for that," Stubbs posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka has also sent a message of caution to Coco Gauff ahead of the final, making it clear that she was prepared to fight hard for the prestigious title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas