"I'm ready to fight" - Aryna Sabalenka sends warning to Coco Gauff ahead of French Open final

Aryna Sabalenka has sent a strong warning to Coco Gauff ahead of their highly anticipated showdown in the 2025 French Open final. The top two seeds will be battling it out to win their first title at the claycourt Major.

Sabalenka faced a very tough challenge against three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the French Open. The World No. 1 clinched the first set 7-6(1) after a tense contest, but Swiatek fought back in the second set to force a decider. Sabalenka then dominated the third set, claiming a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 victory and ending the Pole's 26-match winning streak at the Major.

During her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka said that her battle against Iga Swiatek had already felt like a final but acknowledged that she had to stay focused on taking home the trophy. The Belarusian also cautioned that she was more than ready to "fight" and deliver her best level in the title clash, especially if she wound up competing against Coco Gauff.

"As you said, it was a big match and it felt like a final but I know that the job is not done yet and I have to go out there on Saturday and I have to fight and I have to bring my best tennis and I have to work for that title. Especially if it's going to be Coco. So, I'm ready, I'm ready to fight and I'm ready to do everything it's going to take to get the win," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Gauff set the stage for a blockbuster meeting with Sabalenka by ending Lois Boisson's fairytale run at her home Slam with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win in the semifinals.

"I'll just give it my best shot" - Coco Gauff gears up to face Aryna Sabalenka's 'aggressive' game in French Open final

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press after her win, Coco Gauff said she was expecting Aryna Sabalenka to be at her "aggressive" best in the 2025 French Open final and acknowledged that she would need to tactically counter Sabalenka's powerful game.

Despite the tough challenge ahead, Gauff also expressed her intention to maintain a calm attitude and be ready to accept the outcome graciously, content with the knowledge she had given her best effort.

"Going into Saturday, I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible. Whatever happens, happens, just knowing I put my best foot forward," Gauff said. "I think just trying to go for my shots. Obviously she's someone who has great, big shots. She's going to come out aggressive, she's going to come out swinging. I think I just have to expect that and do my best to counter that."

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka's clash in the French Open final will be their 11th tour-level meeting, with their head-to-head record standing level at 5-5. Although the World No. 1 claimed a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in the recent Madrid Open final, Gauff defeated Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in their last Grand Slam final at the 2023 US Open.

