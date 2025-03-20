Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes feelings known on Danielle Collins ahead of Miami Open defense, a year after retirement announcement

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs made an honest claim about Danielle Collins' bold personality. The American will be seen defending her Miami Open title on Friday as she will take on Romania's Sorana Cirstea in her Round of 64 match, making a comeback after she announced her retirement in 2024.

The 31-year-old managed to stun the tennis world with her stellar 7-5, 6-3 win against Elena Rybakina at the Miami Gardens in Florida, last year. However, she has faced a lot of backlash, since she returned this season. She also had an unpleasant time at the Australian Open, where she was on the receiving end of booing and heckling by the crowd.

However, Collins has always been a sport and has not shied away from flaunting her bold personality, both on and off the court. Discussing this with Racquet Magazine founder, Caitlin Thompson, Stubbs complimented her on her last season win while also citing an instance of people appreciating her boldness.

"I'll tell you what I coached against her in doubles last week in Indian Wells in the first round...Oh my god! The moment she stepped on court, the crowd in Indian Wells was like could not get enough of Danielle Collins. So I think you said it right. You either love her or you hate her. There's no in-between," she said.

Danielle Collins announced that she would retire at the end of the 2024 season. However, after nine months, she changed her stance and announced that she would come back to the tour. Even though she has been a controversial figure, she is a family person off the court.

Danielle Collins revealed the most difficult part about being on tour

Danielle Collins with her dog Quincy- Source: Getty

Danielle Collins revealed what she missed the most when she was on tour and also highlighted the mental and physical strains she and her fellow colleagues faced while maintaining their professional careers.

During an interview with Mansion Global, Collins candidly revealed her life in New England and her daily rituals, highlighting her love of coffee.

"Being away from family and friends. The weeks on the road are demanding physically and mentally. And I miss my coffee ritual in New England. I have a built-in Miele coffee maker, which is an investment piece. There’s not a whole lot I can accomplish without coffee, and I drink it throughout the day. My Miele makes phenomenal coffee," she said.

The tennis star also often shares adorable moments with her pet dog Quincy who she refers to as a 'spoiled gentleman'.

