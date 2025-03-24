Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes her feelings known on Novak Djokovic's physio offering him tennis advice at Miami Open

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to Novak Djokovic being advised by his physio about how to hit his forehand during the Serb's third-round win at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open. Stubbs was initially amused by the exchange between the 24-time Major winner and his physio. Later, she hilariously suggested that the physio's advice worked out in Djokovic's favor after he played an exceptional point at the beginning of the second set.

Djokovic locked horns with Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday, March 23. It was mostly smooth sailing for the former No. 1 in the first set, as he stormed to a 6-1 win. The second set though, turned out to be more even, as the Serb needed to win a tiebreak to clinch the set 7-6(1) and seal his progress to the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

At one point, during the match, former WTA doubles No. 1 Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, noticed Djokovic looking to his box for advice. She also noticed that the six-time Miami Open champion's physio gave the Serb some forehand-hitting tips.

The 53-year-old reacted to the moment via a post on X, writing:

"I’ll never understand watching Novak and him looking up at his players box and the person telling him how to hit a forehand is his physio! Like 😂 what??"

Later, Stubbs saw Djokovic breaking Ugo Carabelli early on in the second set to establish a 2-1 lead after a spectacular passage of play. The former doubles No. 1 playfully suggested that it was the tennis advice from his physio that allowed him to clinch the breakpoint.

"Must have been the physio! Ridiculous point to break!," Stubbs added in a separate post.

Djokovic's win over the Argentine in Miami helped him to a new record in ATP Masters 1000 history.

Novak Djokovic leapfrogs great rival Rafael Nadal with most ATP Masters 1000 wins

Novak Djokovic after winning his third-round match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic's win over Camilo Ugo Carabelli was the Serb's 411th win at the ATP Masters 1000 level. No one has won more Masters 1000 matches than him.

Previously, the now-retired Rafael Nadal held the record with 410 wins, which Djokovic equaled by winning his second-round match at the 2025 Miami Open against Rinky Hijikata.

The former No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam champion would be keen on extending his record by beating his fourth-round opponent in Miami, Lorenzo Musetti. He has clashed on eight occasions against the Italian, including the semifinal showdown between them at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He leads the head-to-head 7-1.

