Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to $10M-worth Hollywood star Pedro Pascal labelling transphobia as “vile and pathetic”

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently reacted to Hollywood star Pedro Pascal condemning transphobia as "vile and pathetic." Pascal has a younger sister named Lux Pascal, who publicly came out as a transgender woman in February 2021.

Pascal is known for being an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and has never shied away from expressing his views publicly . Most recently, he took to social media to share a photo of a message displayed on a building that read:

“A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

In his caption, Pedro Pascal, who has a net worth of $10 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) called out transphobia, describing "vile," "small" and "pathetic" that targets the most vulnerable members of society who simply seek the right to exist.

“I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist," Pascal captioned his Instagram post.

Reacting to Pascal's powerful message, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, who came out as a lesbian in 2006, shared the actor's post on her social media, adding a red heart emoji to show her support.

“@pascalispunk ❤️ ," Stubbs captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Rennae Stubbs has coached players such as Karolina Pliskova, Samantha Stosur, Eugenie Bouchard, and Serena Williams . She coached Williams during the 2022 US Open, which marked the former World No.1's final professional tournament. Williams made it to the third round at New York Major before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Rennae Stubbs defends Serena Williams over Stephen A. Smith's criticism of her performance at the Super Bowl LIX

Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl LIX championship game took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs and emerged victorious to claim the title.

The halftime show at the sporting event was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, and it featured a surprise performance by Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stunned the audience with her "crip walk" dance during the diss track "Not Like Us," directed at Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

However, Williams' performance drew criticism from American sports television personality Stephen A . Smith. He criticized her dance, suggesting that if he were her husband, he would have divorced her for it.

"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his as*. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye," he said, during a conversation on Monday's episode of the "First Take" podcast.

In response to Smith's comments, Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs expressed that Stephen A. Smith's comments were irrelevant as Williams did not care for his opinion.

“Ah I’m pretty sure Serena doesn’t care much for what Stephen A thinks," Stubbs posted on X.

Rennae Stubbs retired from tennis in 2011 and finished her career with six Grand Slam titles. She won four doubles Major titles and two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and was also ranked the World No.1 in doubles during her career.

