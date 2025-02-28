Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to Donald Trump supporter’s regret after alleged Andrew Tate intervention

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to a Donald Trump supporter expressing regret for voting him into power. This came after allegations against the President surfaced about his intervention in Andrew Tate's case.

Ad

Controversial social media personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate flew to the USA after Romanian prosecutors surprisingly allowed them to. They were arrested on the allegations of rape, trafficking minors, and money laundering but have always denied these charges.

According to the BBC, a lawyer representing the victims confirmed the Trump administration's interference in the matters. This led to outrage on social media, with one X account expressing regret that they voted for the 78-year-old President. Reacting to Trump's involvement in the case, they wrote:

Ad

Trending

"It's safe to say I am officially regretting my vote for Trump. This is a deal breaker for me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stubbs, a former doubles specialist and a coach who has guided the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard, was surprised by the confession. She pointed to Trump's sketchy past and commented on the X account's post:

"Yeah like the actual guy that’s president was convicted of sexual abuse but hey, this is the deal breaker! lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the morning of Thursday, February 27, the Tate brothers landed at Fort Lauderdale. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed that he had no idea about this move.

In another statement, a lawyer told the BBC that the Tate brothers were 'excited to call America their home again' as Trump is in office.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defends her 'non-tennis' opinions

Serena Williams with her coach Rennae Stubbs at the US Open 2022 - Source: Getty

Taking to X in October, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs expressed her displeasure at people asking her to 'stick to tennis.'

Ad

"Anyone who tells me to “stick to tennis” gets an immediate block! The fact that people think someone can’t have opinions on other things in life outside of their “profession or expertise” is unreal to me! But yet you’de the type of people to stick ur nose in everyone’s biz! 🤦🏼‍♀️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stubbs holds a dual citizenship. She was born in Australia but has lived in the USA for 28 years. She was a doubles specialist who dominated the tour in the early 2000s.

The 53-year-old, a six-time Grand Slam champion, frequently shares her views on various matters on social media. She also has a well-known podcast in which she primarily discusses tennis matters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas