Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs shares secret behind Jelena Ostapenko taking down Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka to win Stuttgart

Jelena Ostapenko's unpredictability became a hot topic of discussion on a recently-released episode of Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' podcast. Stubbs and fellow co-host Caitlin Thompson's assessment of Ostapenko came after the Latvian's title triumph at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Ostapenko remarkably defeated Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the top two singles players on the WTA Tour, on her way to the title.

Ad

Ostapenko faced World No. 2 Swiatek in the quarterfinals, and extended her head-to-head record against the Pole to 6-0 with a three-set win. She locked horns with Sabalenka in the final and proved much too difficult to deal with for the reigning WTA No. 1 as well, this time emerging victorious in straight sets.

Rennae Stubbs, a former No. 1 in women's doubles who served as Serena Williams' coach for the legendary American's 2022 US Open campaign, recently opined that it's Jelena Ostapenko's unpredictable patterns of play that make her a dangerous force on the WTA Tour. Speaking on the episode titled 'The Worry Index' from The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, she said:

Ad

Trending

"She (Ostapenko) is a player that you go, 'Hmm, what's her strengths and weaknesses and where does she go under pressure?' And a lot of coaches will tell you that they don't really know because she has a tensity like the forehand crosscourt, there's no question about that."

"But then she can pop one down the line and you're like, 'Jesus! Where does that come from?' And it could be on the biggest point of the match. So the unpredictability of how she plays is actually such a positive thing for her," Stubbs added.

Ad

Co-host Caitlin Thompson chimed in with her thoughts on Ostapenko as well. According to Thompson, the Latvian is a "chaos agent" that has a penchant for making life uncomfortable for her opponents.

"I like watching her because she's a chaos agent. That's what I like. I recognize that it's not that enjoyable probably to play against," Thompson said.

Interestingly, by winning the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Jelena Ostapenko emulated a remarkable feat achieved by Serena Williams back in 2012.

Ad

Jelena Ostapenko became first woman since Serena Williams to beat WTA top two and win title on clay

Serena Williams celebrating her 2012 Madrid Open title triumph (Source: Getty)

The wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart helped Jelena Ostapenko to clinch a WTA Tour-level claycourt event after defeating the World No. 1 and 2 for the first time since 2012. In 2012, it was Serena Williams who did it at the Madrid Open.

Ad

Williams faced Maria Sharapova, the No. 2 at the time, in the quarterfinals. The American dominated proceedings from start to finish, and rather comfortably registered a 6-1, 6-3 victory against her Russian rival.

Similar to Ostapenko in Stuttgart this year, Williams faced No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 Madrid Open final. This match was yet another rout, as the American repeated the scoreline from her semifinal against Sharapova to win the title in the Spanish capital.

Jelena Ostapenko, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are all set to be in action next at the 2025 Madrid Open. All three will begin their campaigns in the second round, having received first-round byes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More