Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams Baltimore Ravens for honoring ex-kicker Justin Tucker amid sexual misconduct allegations

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, slammed the Baltimore Ravens over their farewell statement for Justin Tucker. The renowned mentor reacted to a comment from the American journalist Mina Kimes, who criticized the generous tone used in the Baltimore Ravens' official statement released to announce Tucker's exit.

Baltimore Ravens released veteran kicker Justin Tucker on May 5, after 13 seasons. The team cited "football decision" as the reason behind the call amid serious sexual misconduct allegations. Sixteen massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior between 2012 and 2016. The complaint also included allegations of unwanted exposure and physical contact. Although Tucker denied all of them, the NFL's investigation has yet to conclude.

As the Ravens updated fans with their official statement of releasing Tucker on X, renowned American journalist Mina Kimes raised questions about how they honored the 35-year-old in the official update.

"Was this tone necessary?" she wrote.

Rennae Stubbs related her feelings to Kimes, dropping a sarcastic comment on her original reaction.

"I literally put in the ChatGPT please print a goodbye note to Justine Tucker and mention his sexual abuse allegations. Try that @Ravens…. It’s not bad actually," she wrote.

Rennae Stubbs' last coaching stint was with the WTA legend Serena Williams. The duo was last seen in collaboration at the 2022 US Open, the same year when the WTA legend marked an end to her professional career. Although Stubbs hasn't officially marked an end to her professional coaching career, she hasn't collaborated with any other player since then.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs expresses worries about Novak Djokovic amid turbulent phase

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs shared her analysis of Novak Djokovic's situation. The renowned mentor expressed concerns about the 24-time Grand Slam champion, pointing out his repetitive unforced errors and double faults in his last three failed showdowns. She marked this as something that the Serb had never experienced before.

"He’s making way too many unforced errors (32 today) and NOT locking down in the biggest moments. Guys are not intimidated anymore because of that & that’s the biggest key for these player, they see/feel it," she said, in a recent episode of the Rennae Stubbs tennis podcast.

Suggesting the process of regaining his form, the Australian further highlighted that she saw a lack of motivation in the Serb.

"When you lose your aura, and in turn are NOT locking down & making these guys suffer, like double faulting 2 x in a row to drop serve in the 1st set. You would never see that from Nole at his best. How do you get that confidence back? You have to win and i worry the motivation is gone," she added.

After three straight losses in Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid, Novak Djokovic decided to take some time off. The Serb announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Italian Open to take some time for a reset. He is now expected to compete in the Major at Roland Garros.

