Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams Donald Trump after he offers asylum to White South African refugees

Rennae Stubbs, former World No. 1 doubles player and coach, has questioned United States President Donald Trump's decision to grant refuge to 59 white South African farmers who allegedly faced discrimination and racially based violence in the African nation.

The Trump administration's move has been condemned by the President's political opponents, who have accused him of hypocrisy, pointing out his previous rhetoric against immigration.

Rennae Stubbs, who also hosts a popular tennis podcast, weighed in on the controversy. On Instagram, the Australian shared her comments on the matter.

Sharing a New York Times article on Trump's latest move on her Instagram Stories, she wrote:

"Idk (I don't know) about you. But if you can't see the difference then you are blind."

On Tuesday (May 13), a group of 59 people from South Africa arrived in the US as part of Trump's plan to relocate them to the country. Trump has claimed that white farmers are facing a "genocide" in South Africa. He has asserted:

"Farmers are being killed, they happen to be white, but whether they're white or black makes no difference to me." (via the BBC).

Notably, the Trump administration has fast-tracked refugee status for the South African nationals.

Previously, the US government has accused the Cyril Ramaphosa-led South African government of seizing land from white farmers. Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has insisted that the US government's assessment of the situation is not true.

Rennae Stubbs is a staunch critic of the US President Donald Trump

Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs, 54, has been a firm critic of the US President Donald Trump and his administration's policies. Most notably, Stubbs has slammed Trump over his views on LGBTQ+ rights and immigration.

Recently, Stubbs hailed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's decision to drop Donald Trump from the Met Gala guest list. Trump last appeared at the prestigious fashion event in 2012.

Wintour explained her decision in a video that was shared on Instagram.

"I never regret permanently removing Trump from the invitation list of the Met Gala even though he was the president. He used to be a guest. At that time, I thought he was just a businessman, but I was wrong. The Met Gala is neither a Mar A Lago nor a stage for the restoration of the powerful and wealthy," she said.

Stubbs shared the post on Instagram with the comment, "What a boss!"

In recent years, Rennae Stubbs has re-entered the limelight due to her popular podcast, where she discusses the latest events in the tennis world.

