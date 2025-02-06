Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams President Donald Trump's controversial Gaza proposal

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, criticized Donald Trump's plans for the Gaza Strip amid Israel's ongoing offensive in Palestine. The President reportedly claimed that the USA will "own" and "take over" the Gaza Strip.

An X account recently claimed that Trump is wasting no time in shaking up the status quo, suggesting that his approach to the Gaza Strip could redefine global politics. The post speculated about the US involvement in owning the territory and compared it to a luxury destination.

Responding to this, former doubles World No. 1, Stubbs, criticized Trump’s actions, arguing that simply following through on promises doesn’t make them right. She condemned the idea, writing:

Trending

"Dude! Just because someone does stuff he said he would doesn’t make it good! Ffs. He just pretty much said. He Palestinian people, find somewhere else to live, me and Benny are about to build some condos and hotels here! 🙄"

Expand Tweet

Trump outlined a vision for the US involvement in the Gaza Strip, proposing to take control of the territory, clear debris and unexploded weapons, and develop it into an economic hub with jobs and housing. Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, via CNN:

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too... We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs criticizes Donald Trump's comments on the Washington DC plane crash

Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams at the US Open 2022 - Source: Getty

President Donald Trump addressed the press at the White House after the tragic crash in Washington DC between an army helicopter and a passenger plane. Joking about the incident, the President said:

"I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because you tell me what's the site? The water? you want me to go swimming? I don't have a plan to do that but I will be meeting the people badly hurt and their families."

Rennae Stubbs, a former pro, who has guided the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard, reacted to Trump's comments on X.

"With the badly hurt??? They’re all dead ! Ugh this guy has the empathy meter of a turd," Stubbs wrote.

Expand Tweet

Notably, all 67 involved in the crash lost their lives and were positively identified after wreckage from the Potomac River was transported.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas