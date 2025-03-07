Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs trolls Donald Trump after US President's bizarre comments on astronauts stuck in space

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs took a jab at US President Donald Trump after he made an insensitive comment on astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck at the International Space Station for about nine months now. The former tennis champion has been a loud critic of the histrionics of President Trump and expressed her opinions against him on multiple occasions.

Williams and Wilmore went on an 8-day space mission in June 2024 but failed to return back to Earth, owing to some technical faults in the Boeing Starliner. The 78-year-old president, who addressed the press on 6th March 2025 in the Oval Office, stated that he is working with Elon Musk to get them back. However, he did not hold back from making some distasteful remarks on the pair, commenting on a possible romantic relationship between the two astronauts and also Williams' hair.

"Maybe they'll love each other, I don't know. But they've been left up there. Think of it. And I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding. There's no games with her hair, " said Trump.

The former Australian tennis player took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a dig at Trump as she shared a clip of him addressing the press.

"I think they would like to stay for about another 3.9 years!" - wrote Stubbs replying to the post.

Rennae Stubbs also stood in solidarity with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he was faced with humiliation by the US President last week.

Rennae Stubbs in solidarity with the President of Ukraine

Rennae Stubbs in support of Ukraine - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs showed her support to President Zelenskyy after he had a heated exchange with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 28th February 2025. The meeting was intended to discuss a minerals deal between the two countries but veered into a conversation on Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine.

Even though the US has 'sided' with the Ukrainians in the war and has provided them with humanitarian resources during difficult times, the explosive disagreement in front of the media indicated a deteriorating relationship between the two nations. Stubbs took to X (formerly Twitter) to show solidarity with the Ukrainian president after the incident.

"@ZelenskyyUa we are with you. #UkraineStrong," Stubbs sposted.

