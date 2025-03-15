Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals how he put up with their father Richard despite being 'cheated' on daily

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently spoke about collaborating with her father, Richard Williams. The famous coach admittedly had a lot of fun memories with him, that included friendly basketball matches during their heyday in Flordia.

Macci offered his services to the Williams sisters in the early 1990s after their family, led by their father, Richard Williams, and mother, Oracene Price, shifted from Compton to West Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, Williams Sr. had a hands-on approach to coaching his daughters but would eventually share duties with the USTPA-certified coach.

On Friday (March 14), Rick Macci took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to give his followers a few tidbits about his relationship with Venus and Serena Williams' father. The 70-year-old expressed admiration towards the latter for his mentality. However, he did hilariously concede in the same breath that the stalwart from Compton would often cheat when it came to calling the correct score in their impromptu basketball face-offs.

"Everybody asks how I put up with the cagey Richard. I respected him so much for his drive focus and commitment and winning at all costs. Even when he cheated me with the score in basketball(DAILY) I UNDERSTOOD he was from the HOOD," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Outside the Williams sisters, Macci has also previously coached Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and Jennifer Capriati — all of whom won Majors and were ranked World No. 1 at some point of their respective careers.

"The man on a mission, my best friend" - When Serena Williams' ex-coach talked about her father Richard's devotion towards her career

Richard Williams poses with his daughters in early 1990s

Last February, Rick Macci took to his X account to talk about how fixated he and Richard Williams were towards guiding each of the Williams sisters to the World No. 1 position on the WTA Tour.

"The Number One thing I loved about the Man on a Mission, my best friend (at times) Richard Williams, was Every Single Conversation Every Single Day was about being Number One in Singles. @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams," Rick Macci wrote on X in February 2024.

The American also praised Williams Sr.'s sense of humor around the same time, claiming that he would offer hear the same funny one-liner from him: "Thank you for getting us out of the ghetto".

"Richard Williams most Consistent One Liner is even more Consistent than VW [Venus Williams] and SW [Serena Williams] Consistently Hitting the Line. Every time I meet up with the Compton Comedian his famous quote is Hey Rick thank you for Getting Us Out Of The GHETO! Love This Guy! @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams," Macci wrote on X a year ago.

Rick Macci and Richard Williams pursuit was ultimately successful as Serena Williams and Venus Williams won 23 and 7 singles Major titles, respectively.

