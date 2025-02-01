Serena Williams' ex-coach says Emma Raducanu can be a top 10 player again but under one condition

Emma Raducanu earned a vote of confidence from Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci. The American claimed that there was no doubt the Brit could deliver on the big stage once again but outlined one condition for her return to the top.

Raducanu rose to fame in 2021, when she stormed to win the US Open, becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title. A year after her maiden major win, the Brit reached a career-high ranking of World No. 10 but has been unable to maintain that form.

After an injury-riddled 2023 and a lukewarm 2024, Emma Raducanu is currently 56th in the WTA rankings. While the 23-year-old’s recent performances have led many to question if she can return to the top, Rick Macci showed his support for her. He wrote on X:

“There is a fine line between winning and losing. Key points and key moments. Emma can flip the script because she has won and delivered on the biggest stage. There is no doubt she can be top ten again but a new set of unique proven Eyes is mandatory and Wise. @EmmaRaducanu.”

Rick Macci shares crucial advice for Emma Raducanu

Raducanu at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Rick Macci is one of America's most prominent coaches and has worked with multiple World No. 1 players, including the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova. In 2017, he was inducted into the USPTA Hall of Fame.

Recently, Macci shared a crucial piece of advice for Emma Raducanu, encouraging the Brit to focus on her serve. Taking to X, she wrote:

“Emma off the ground is rock solid. Serve biomechanically has become disjointed and back leg on her pinpoint is forward to soon creating improper loading. This will SLOW the body down then deaccelerate the racquet especially on second serve and deliver freebies. @EmmaRadacanu”

Raducanu began her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she beat Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova in her opening matches before losing to former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the round of 32. She next competed at the Singapore Tennis Open, where she lost her first round to Spaniard Cristina Bucșa 7-5, 5-7, 5-7.

Up next, Emma Raducanu is scheduled to compete at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she has been handed a wildcard entry into the main draw. This will mark the 23-year-old’s third tournament of 2025.

