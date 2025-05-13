Serena Williams' ex-coach shares 1 unique Jannik Sinner ability that sets him apart amid Italian Open comeback

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, pointed out a unique ability that he felt set Jannik Sinner apart from the rest. The childhood coach of the American tennis icon has frequently praised the Italian and was also impressed with his comeback.

Sinner was sidelined for three months due to a doping offense. His ban began in February and lasted till May 4. The World No. 1 returned to the court during his home Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Macci regularly sang praise for the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on X. Recently, he shared what he believed was one unique quality of Sinner that made him the World No. 1.

"What is unique about Jannik Center is his overall Balance. His Center of gravity is like the skiing champion he was. 90 mph Rockets jumping and turning and his ability to improvise and stay on balance will earn more allowance and be the games Center of attention. @janniksin" Rick Macci wrote on X.

Sinner tested positive for Clostebol, a banned substance, in March 2024. However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of any fault or punishment in August. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) scheduled a hearing for April 2025.

Before the hearing, Sinner and WADA reached an agreement in February 2025, with the Italian accepting a three-month suspension.

"Jannik Sinner and his comeback has been eye popping" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

In a separate post on X, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci again applauded Jannik Sinner's comeback. The 70-year-old wrote:

"Sinner and his comeback has been eye popping. His feet are popping. His groundstrokes are popping. His serve is popping and because of his mind he delivers one stop Shopping. @janniksin"

In his first match since the Australian Open final in January, Sinner faced Mariano Navone on clay courts at the Foro Italico in Rome. The home favorite won the battle convincingly 6-3, 6-4.

Later, Jannik Sinner faced Jesper de Jong and achieved a 6-4, 6-2 win to set up a fourth-round clash against 17th seed Francisco Cerundolo. This will be the fifth time the pair faces off on tour, with their head-to-head record tied at 2-2. Cerundolo won their most recent battle 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2, which was also an Italian Open fourth-round clash in 2023.

