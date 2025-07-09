Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold Alcaraz-Sinner claim for why Zverev, Medvedev and Tsitsipas did not become the next Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently analyzed Stefanos Tsitsipas' four-year-old claim that he, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev were the prime candidates to pick up the mantle of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman attributed the above trio failing to emulate the famed 'Big 3' to two reasons.

Tsitsipas, Zverev, and Medvedev suffered surprise first-round defeats at Wimbledon last week. While the German has failed to make a dent in the men's singles field since his runner-up finish in Melbourne, the Greek and the Russian have tumbled down the ATP rankings due to their respective slumps in form.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who guided Serena Williams to 10 Major titles, dissected Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev's failure to monopolize the Grand Slam tournaments on his Instagram handle earlier on Wednesday (July 9).

"Didn't happen for two reasons," Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou said in an Instagram reel. "The consistency, because if you look at the consistency, I would say probably the more consistent is Zverev. But he hasn't won a Grand Slam."

"This shows how difficult it is to be consistent at the highest level over a long period of time," he added. "How much Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic were exceptional because how often did that happen in the history of the game? Not so much. To have three guys so consistently in the finals of Grand Slams."

While the Big 3's dominance on the ATP Tour, according to Mouratoglou, was one of the factors behind Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev's failure to rack up Major triumphs, he conceded that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's meteoric rise to the top of the men's game further undermined their opportunities to win silverware.

"Now, the other reason why they're not there is because Alcaraz and Sinner popped out and they play incredible tennis," Mouratoglou said. "They're a level above of everyone else for sure. And I think one of the reasons why those two guys are way above is because they have no flaws in their game."

During his Instagram reel, Patrick Mouratoglou also spoke briefly about the tennis fan' desire for the formation of a new 'Big 3'.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev are not at the top of the game" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev embrace following their 2024 Paris encounter | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach asserted that Tsitsipas, Zverev, and Medvedev's early exits from Wimbledon suggested that they were not going to take the reins of men's tennis anytime soon.

"Stefanos, Sascha, and Daniil lost in the first round at Wimbledon. They are not at the top of the game. It's Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner," Serena Williams' ex-coach Parick Mouratoglou said.

He then claimed that tennis fans wanted to "have a new Big 3" as they had become used to seeing one group of players being on top of the game.

"After Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, I know everybody wanted to have a new Big 3. People, like fans, when there is a small group of players that dominate the game, because they like the same faces, they get to know them better by seeing them play very often, giving interviews very often," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, in particular, are far away from the top-most rungs of the ATP rankings. While the Greek previously exited the men's top 20 for the first time since 2018, the Russian is expected to fall to 14th in the world after failing to defend his last year's semifinalist points.

