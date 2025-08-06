Serena Williams' ex-coach snubs Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka for 6-time Slam champ as his US Open title favorite

The former coach of tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams, Rick Macci, has recently revealed his favorite to win the upcoming US Open tournament. Macci chose six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek as his title favorite, snubbing Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, while he named Mirra Andreeva his wildcard pick.

Ad

Macci was a key figure who shaped the early careers of Serena Williams and her older sister Venus Williams. Serena went on to win 73 WTA Tour singles titles, whereas Venus won 49. The Williams sisters won 22 titles and three Olympic medals in the doubles category.

Rick Macci shared his thoughts on his wildcard pick, which was rising Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva. He next picked Polish star Iga Swiatek as his favorite to win the US Open, which is scheduled from August 24 to September 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

"Was asked my pick for the OPEN. Andreeva is my WILDCARD because her best surface is HARD. But Iga mentally is in a different space and my pick to take first place. The Polisher punisher I feel is on a MISSION and Grand Slam number seven she is ready to go FISHIN.@WTA," he tweeted.

Ad

Rick Macci @RickMacci Was asked my pick for the OPEN. Andreeva is my WILDCARD because her best surface is HARD. But Iga mentally is in a different space and my pick to take first place. The Polisher punisher I feel is on a MISSION and Grand Slam number seven she is ready to go FISHIN. @WTA

Ad

Macci is a United States Professional Tennis Association Master professional and has been named the 'Coach of the Year' seven times by the same. In 2010, he was inducted into the USPTA Florida Tennis Hall of Fame and now works as a consultant on the Player Development Program under the same association in Florida.

Rick Macci reflected on Serena Williams' sister Venus' 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open comeback

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, at Fox News' "America's Newsroom" - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, decided to make her return in the 2025 season with the Mubadala Citi DC Open. She defeated Peyton Stearns in the Round of 32, becoming the oldest player to win a tour-level singles match.

Ad

Regarding Venus' return to the sport at 45, Rick Macci shared his heartfelt thoughts on X last month.

"One of my favorite students of all time and like my own daughter the smiling VW turned pro at age 14 and shocked the sport. The Compton Comet 31 years later still shocking the sport and back home on Center court. @Venuseswilliams," he tweeted.

Ad

Rick Macci @RickMacci One of my favorite students of all time and like my own daughter the smiling VW turned pro at age 14 and shocked the sport. The Compton Comet 31 years later still shocking the sport and back home on Center court. @Venuseswilliams

Along with the Williams sisters, Macci has coached top-notch players, including Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Mary Pierce, and Jennifer Capriati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More