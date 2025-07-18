Serena Williams flexes abs in mirror selfie moments after posting vacation photos with her squad

Even after retirement, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is working on her body, maintaining herself in top shape. Williams retired from tennis in Aug. 2022. She's currently in the middle of a vacation with her girl gang.

On Thursday, Williams poses in front of a mirror, flexing her abs in a white overall outfit. Her muscles could be easily spotted as she played the "Baddies Alert" song in the background.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

This comes just moments after she posted several photos from her vacation with half-sisters Lyndrea Amani and Isha Price. Williams was in a blue outfit and was spotted on a yacht, vibing to the tune of the surroundings.

Her sisters, Lyndrea and Isha, also seem to be enjoying the company of Williams.The American wrote in the caption.

"Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here,"

Serena Williams continues to shine even after leaving tennis

Serena Williams has inspired a generation of tennis stars and now that when she has left the sport for good, she's getting great reception. In May, Serena was presented with Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, a nod to her unparalleled career and community impact, including 23 Grand Slams, four Olympic gold medals, and vocal support for equality and social justice.

Earlier this month, Williams was named to the TIME 100 list for the third time in 2025. She featured in the “Titans” category alongside decorated gymnast Simone Biles, Hollywood star Blake Lively and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

“I've given my whole life to tennis, and I would gladly give another two years if I had time. But it's nice to do something different," Williams said.

In March, Serena became part of the ownership group behind the Toronto Tempo, Canada’s first WNBA expansion team set to debut in 2026. She joins fellow sports icons like Tom Brady and Renee Montgomery on the ownership table.

Moreover, she is expanding her footprints in production as well. She is the executive producer of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Carrie Soto Is Back, a popular novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Earlier in February, she dazzled at Super Bowl LIX, taking the field to the tunes of Kendrick Lamar during the iconic halftime show. In every sense of the word, it seems like the limelight can't get away from her.

