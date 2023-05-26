Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs issued a warning to the LGBTQ+ community after reports emerged that Proud Boys and Patriot Nation are planning to carry out attacks during pride month celebrations.

The Proud Boys and the Patriot Front are two extremist groups that have gained notoriety for their violent and hateful actions. The Proud Boys, a male-only organization, espouse far-right neo-fascist beliefs and have been involved in numerous acts of political violence.

The Patriot Front, on the other hand, is a white nationalist and neo-fascist hate group that seeks to promote its agenda through intimidation and propaganda.

The two groups intend to disrupt the nationwide Pride celebrations, with the aim of impeding the progress towards tolerance and inclusion.

As the Pride month comes closer, the Proud Boys have ramped up their anti-LGBTQ+ efforts, while the Patriot Front is expected to increase their presence at Pride events. This comes after members of the group were prevented from attacking a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, last summer.

Rennae Stubbs proudly identifies herself as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She made headlines in 2006 when she publicly came out and revealed her relationship with her former doubles partner, Lisa Raymond.

On Thursday, May 25, Stubbs took to social media to issue a warning to members of the LGBTQ+ community. She requested everyone attending pride month celebrations, asking them to stay safe and vigilant.

"Stay safe family!" Stubbs captioned her Instagram story.

Rennae Stubbs expresses frustration over Tennis Channel's golf and pickleball coverage

Stubbs at the 2022 US Open.

Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the Tennis Channel's programming decisions. She criticized the channel for prioritizing airtime for discussions about pickleball, instead of focusing on tennis.

The increasing popularity of pickleball, particularly in the United States, has been a source of conflict among tennis fans and journalists. Many have raised concerns about the possibility of this emerging racket sport displacing tennis.

Last month, the Pickleball Slam achieved remarkable viewership numbers, with 237,000 adults under the age of 50 tuning in. This event has outperformed three nationally televised MLB games, seven NBA matchups, and five NHL games. It has even surpassed several international soccer matches, including those from the Premier League, Liga MX, Bundesliga, and MLS.

On Wednesday, May 24, Rennae Stubbs expressed her frustration with the Tennis Channel's coverage of pickleball. She emphasized that unlike the Tennis Channel, the Golf Channel would never dedicate airtime to mini-golf.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Wtf i turn on @TennisChannel and i have three dudes on there talking pickleball and golf! Do u see @GolfChannel talking about putt putt!!!???? Omg!!! Ok I’m done! Wtf i turn on @TennisChannel and i have three dudes on there talking pickleball and golf! Do u see @GolfChannel talking about putt putt!!!???? Omg!!! Ok I’m done!

Rennae Stubbs is widely recognized as one of the most exceptional doubles players in the history of tennis. Throughout her illustrious career, she secured an impressive six Grand Slam titles. Many of these titles were achieved alongside Lisa Raymond, who was her longtime partner, professionally and personally.

Stubbs' final Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2004, where she teamed up with Cara Black. She retired from the game in 2011.

