Serena Williams gets honest about the time she's "really lonely" as mother of daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams made an honest confession about the loneliness she experiences when her daughters, Olympia and Adira, go to sleep. In 2017, she gave birth to her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian, Olympia. The happily married couple welcomed Adira into the world in 2023.

On the night of Monday, March 3, the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion took to X and heartwarmingly acknowledged how much she misses Olympia and Adira during their bedtime. She confessed that these moments make her feel "really lonely."

"I miss them so much when they sleep. That’s when i get really lonely. #mygirls," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams doesn't shy away from expressing affection, care and love for her two daughters. The tennis legend, also a successful entrepreneur, regularly shares updates about her colorful experiences with her two growing daughters.

For instance, after making a stunning appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the former No. 1 revealed that she always finds time to pray with Olympia and Adira.

"I slay and I pray" - Serena Williams' on praying with daughters irrespective of 'circumstances'

Serena Williams at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams turned heads, as usual, during her 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance on Sunday, March 2. She looked stunning in her midnight black, off-shoulder gown that also featured a thigh-high slit.

Later, Williams shared a post on Instagram in which she informed her followers of her daily prayer practice in the company of her daughters.

"I try my best to pray everyday with them no matter the circumstances. I slay and I pray," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist (three-time in doubles and one-time in singles) was raised as a Jehovah's Witness after her mother, Oracene Price's, conversion to the Christian denomination in the 1980s.

The now-retired tennis legend was not always open about her faith during her professional tennis-playing career. However, there were times when she gave voice to her religious and spiritual side. For instance, in a 2017 interview with Vogue, Williams said:

"Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it. Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first."

Williams herself was baptized in 2023 at the Jehovah's Witness Assembly in West Palm Beach, Florida.

