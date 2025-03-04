Serena Williams prioritizes daily prayer ritual with daughters Olympia and Adira after 'slaying' at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Serena Williams recently revealed that her daily prayer ritual with her daughters didn't go amiss despite her stunning appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are both Jehovah's Witnesses.

After making her presence felt at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 2, Williams took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. In some of the pictures, Williams can be seen praying with her daughters in bed while wearing the black sleeveless sequin dress with a thigh-high slit that she pulled off with class and elegance at the gala event. In the others, the former WTA No. 1 poses wearing the same dress at home.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion also added a caption to the post, which reflected her intention to keep practicing prayers regularly with daughters Olympia and Adira River, irrespective of the situation.

"I try my best to pray everyday with them no matter the circumstances. I slay and I pray," Serena Williams wrote.

Serena Williams, along with her sisters, became Jehovah's Witnesses, following in their mother Oracene Price's footsteps. Price's conversion to the faith, a Christian denomination, dates back to the 1980s.

At the 2018 US Open, Williams had opened up briefly about a particular aspect of life for Jehovah's Witnesses.

"Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays" - Serena Williams at US Open 2018

Serena Williams at a 2018 US Open press conference (Source: Getty)

During a 2018 US Open press conference, Serena Williams was asked about potentially celebrating daughter Olympia's birthday. Olympia was born on September 1, 2017, and was about to turn a year old when Williams was in attendance for the presser.

The former No. 1's answer was brief and to-the-point, but it highlighted a significant belief among Jehovah's Witnesses: no birthday celebrations.

"Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that," Williams said.

The official website of the Christian denomination states that Jehovah's Witnesses don't celebrate birthdays, believing such celebrations irk God.

Earlier, at the 2015 Australian Open, where she won her 19th singles Grand Slam title, she had laid bare her gratitude to God in an emotional confession during the winner's speech.

"I have to thank Jehovah God for this. I was down and out and he helped me today and I just said prayers, not to win but to be strong and to be healthy and in the end I was able to come through so I have to give the glory to him first and foremost," Williams said.

Williams eventually retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open as a 23-time singles Major champion.

