"Serena Williams isn't going to be satisfied with making a QF or SF, she's out there to win" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick recently weighed in on Serena Williams' mindset ahead of the 2022 season. Williams, who has been sidelined since Wimbledon due to a hamstring injury, confirmed her presence at the upcoming Australian Open earlier this month.

While speaking with Tennis Channel on Sunday, Roddick asserted that the 40-year-old strives to win every tournament she enters and so won't just be a "ceremonial" player on tour. He also expressed hope of seeing a healthy Serena Williams on the court, who gets back to winning ways soon.

"I assure you she would not be sticking around just to be a ceremonial player," Andy Roddick said. "She will not enter events unless she thinks she can still win that. She's not going to be the one out there that's satisfied with making a semi, making a quarters. She's out there to win, I hope she's healthy enough to get that chance."

Serena Williams was forced to retire from Wimbledon 2021 due to a hamstring injury

The 2003 US Open champion did, however, raise doubts about whether Serena Williams will be able to train hard enough whilst keeping herself healthy. Roddick further questioned whether she would manage to stay match-fit in her 40s, given that he himself couldn't even do that in his 30s.

"The biggest question for me is can she train hard enough while maintaining health," Roddick said. "I did not make it to 30 so I can't imagine what 40 looks like with a training regime of a world class athlete. And does she have that great mix of of being in shape without getting hurt and without causing her body too much stress."

"I hope we see it but it's largely unpredictable these days" - Roddick on Serena Williams winning Slam #24

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open

Andy Roddick proceeded to shed light on how Serena Williams's serve has been a significant factor in her recent losses. He stated that the shot has been rather inconsistent over the past few years, and that improving her first-serve percentage could be fruitful.

Roddick also expressed hope of seeing the 23-time Major winner win another Slam, but highlighted how the WTA tour can be "unpredictable".

"If she can fix her serve and first serve percentage - over the past couple of years she's had more up and down days with her serve," Andy Roddick continued. "The difference between the good days and the bad days with her serve is more severe. If she can kind of start finding rhythm on her serve, she can still get it done, I hope we see it, but listen, it's largely unpredictable these days."

