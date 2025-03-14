Serena Williams gushes over being 'treated like a lady' with special 'champion' gift

Serena Williams revealed her thoughts after being treated with a latte design resembling her picture on Friday. The legendary tennis player took time out to capture the picture, which was accompanied by the words "Welcome champion." Since retiring from the game three years ago, Williams has become a serial entrepreneur and investor, influencing several business ventures.

Williams is married to American businessman Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, and together, they make a formidable business couple. Ohanian often uses social media to talk about his various business concerns, and as recently as this week, Williams was posting images of a new kids' clothing collection she's launched alongside daughters Olympia, 7, and one-year-old Adira River.

In her latest Instagram stories, Williams posted a video of herself enjoying a coffee at an unknown location. The latte design resembled her picture with a tennis racket and in the audio, she was heard saying:

"Somebody round here knows how to treat a lady."

Serena Williams' Instagram story - Source: Instagram@serenawilliams

Serena Williams should be used to being treated like a lady for her remarkable career and her recent contribution to women's sports. She was educated at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, studying fashion design, and launched a clothing collection, S by Serena, in 2018. She was the first athlete to receive the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon Award in 2023.

Serena Williams launches kids' collection with Janie and Jack

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside - Source: Getty

Serena Williams has used her record-breaking tennis career as inspiration for several initiatives since retiring. She co-founded Will Perform, a company that sells pain relief and muscle care products. She has her own multimedia company, Nine Two Six Productions, whose mission is to tell stories of inclusivity. She also owns a venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which invests in under-represented minorities.

Serena recently launched her children's line in partnership with childrenswear manufacturer Janie and Jack. Williams issued a statement which summed up her approach to business and life,

"I’m thrilled to bring this collection to life alongside my girls. Every piece is designed to celebrate family, style and the special moments we share together. I poured so much love into this collection and can’t wait for families everywhere to experience it.”

Together with Ohanian, Serena Williams is redefining business just as she redefined the sport of tennis. Personalized gestures by fans, such as the "Welcome champion" latte design, are simple reminders of the tennis legend's legacy.

