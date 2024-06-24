"Serena Williams heard us talking s**t & finally stepped" "Slay Venus Williams" - Fans delighted by Williams sisters walking the runway at Vogue World

Tennis fans were delighted to witness Venus and Serena Williams walk the runway at the 2024 Vogue World event in Paris. The Williams sisters wore elegant gowns which each had a unique and distinct style

The 2024 Vogue World event took place on Sunday, June 23 at the iconic Place Vendome. It featured a collaboration among youth athletic academies from all over France who combined various sports including tennis, gymnastics, cycling and fencing with a decade of French fashion each, going back till the 1920s.

Prominent figures in the fashion industry including French fashion editor and Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, fashion designer Ib Kamara, Vogue's Global Creative Director Juan Costa Paz and Palais Galliera curator Alexandre Samson were at the helm as the organisers of the event.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales is slated to be donated to the organization Secours Populaire, which provides essential equipment to young athletes across France.

The highlight of the event was the runway appearance of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Venus donned a Marine Serre dress crafted from repurposed tennis bags, while the 23-time Grand Slam champion dazzled in a custom blue Off-White gown designed by Ib Kamara.

Here is a clip from X of the sisters' walk at the event:

Tennis fans were thrilled to see the Williams sisters grace the catwalk. They replied to the clip to share their thoughts.

This fan praised Serena Williams for her impeccable style transformation for the Vogue event:

"Serena heard us talkn s**t and finally STEPPPPPED. PERIOD QUEEN YA LOOK GREATTTT"

Some fans gushed over Venus's elegant look.

"Love it! Slay Venus 🎾 Serena!" a fan wrote.

"We really don't talk enough about how absolutely stunning Venus Williams is," one said.

A few fans noted that the Williams sisters exuded confidence and joy as they walked down the runway, attributing their stunning appearance to their enjoyment of the moment.

"Serena and Venus look like they're having a ball and I love this for them," one fan posted.

"Well called me slayed because they did that!!! ❤️ ❤️ ✊🏾 ✊🏾 " a fan wrote.

"REMEMBER when the TENNIS world was mad they went to FASHION school," another commented.

This fan stated that Venus and Serena Williams "epitomize beauty" and they "bask" in it.

"I love this for so many reasons, but if I had to capture one it's the sheer fact that Serena and Venus epitomize beauty and bask in it!"

Venus on walking the runway at Vogue World 2024 alongside sister Serena Williams

Speaking to Vogue, Venus Williams, who got an associate's degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 2007, stated that she has always loved fashion and has a passion for it.

Venus and Serena Williams - Getty Images

The former World No. 1 also talked about the significance of her on-court attire and said that it plays a crucial role in boosting her confidence and sense of empowerment during matches

“I’ve always had a love for fashion and throughout my tennis career, that affinity grew even more. I truly believe that in order to perform your best, you need to feel your best. Before a match, I always think how I’ll feel in the clothes I wear, how I’ll move in them, how they’ll support me, et cetera,” Venus Williams said.

Williams also shared that working with her younger sister, Serena Williams, is a source of great joy and is the "best."

"What you wear is so important in tennis, and most importantly, it makes me feel empowered and confident . Every time I get to work with my sister [Serna Williams] it’s always the best. I’ve been so lucky to have her by my side for the most special moments throughout my career,” she added.

In addition to the Williams sisters, other tennis stars who attended the 2024 Vogue World event in Paris are Maria Sharapova and Casper Ruud, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Maria Galligani.

