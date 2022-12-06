Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adds another sports card featuring his wife to his collection

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared a sports card featuring the 23-time Grand Slam champion that he recently added to his collection.

Alexis Ohanian is an ardent sports fan, and his fondness for sports cards is well-known.

Ohanian posted a picture of a 2008 Topps Allen and Ginter Autograph Serena Williams sports card on Twitter.

“Just got another one. Safely vaulted @altxyzofficial,” he wrote.

Earlier, he shared an artistic rendering of Serena Williams' rookie card and compared it by placing it alongside a vintage version of the same he had from SI Kids (Sports Illustrated for Kids).

“@TheRealNaturel just arrived - compare to the original @serenawilliams SI Kids RC," Ohanian tweeted.

"I'm shutting myself down today" - Serena Williams shares her go-to strategy for handling mental stress

Williams in action at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams recently discussed her go-to strategy for coping with mental stress in a conversation with Daniella Pierson on The Business of Feelings podcast.

Williams stated that she learned to "shut down" even before mental health was a popular topic of discussion, before adding that she was terrible at prioritizing herself but was working on it.

"Mental fitness, for me is just really learning to shut down. You know, I did this years ago, even before mental health was like a topic among everyone's mind. It was like, all right, I'm shutting myself down today, just subconsciously and it is something I've always done," Serena Williams said.

"Now that I know that it's so important to just put yourself first, especially mentally. I always have shut down moments. I have serious boundaries and I don't let anyone cross them."

"I really don't do anything for me and I'm terrible at that. Time and time again, I said, I'm working on it but more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do and then when I'm turned off, I'm turned off," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion went on to speak about the intensity and passion that goes into everything she does, adding that prayer helps ease her anxiety.

"I'm a high-strung individual and what I do like you can see. When I'm in my job and I'm playing tennis, I'm really super intense but that's my passion and that's kind of how I wear it even in VC," she continued. "So I do have a tend to become anxious. But I really learned over the past that for me prayer works a lot, just really realizing the bigger picture and it really has helped in my anxiety," she stated.

