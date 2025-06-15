Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in awe of Caitlin Clark's jaw-dropping feat on WNBA comeback

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was amazed by Caitlin Clark producing a memorable display on her comeback for Indiana Fever on Saturday, June 14. Clark was instrumental in snapping New York Liberty's 9-0 record in the WNBA, remarkably scoring three back-to-back three pointers at one stage of the game.

Not long after Indiana Fever's 102-88 win over New York Liberty, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who married tennis legend Serena Williams in 2017, shared a post on X. It featured a video of Clark's successive three pointers and the following caption:

"😮‍💨 sheesh @CaitlinClark22 is back!"

Clark's prior absence stemmed from a left quad strain. She acknowledged after her spectacular comeback that the injury led to her gaining a fresh perspective on things.

"When you're in the game and you have the ball in your hands, you're thinking about so many different things. You're trying to dribble, you're trying to drive, you're trying to pass, you're looking for your teammates, you're thinking about shooting. So it's hard to really, you know, look at the game from the whole perspective of everybody on the floor. And I think that's a lot easier when you're out," she said.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an avid supporter of Caitlin Clark. In fact, the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion has vociferously backed the 23-year-old in the past.

"Caitlin Clark has this maturity that I didn't have" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, Williams lauded the way Caitlin Clark dealt with criticism directed at her during her rookie year in the WNBA. Clark arrived in the WNBA with a big reputation garnered during her time in the NCAA. However, things weren't smooth sailing initially for the young basketball sensation in the WNBA.

Speaking to Time magazine, Williams said:

"She stayed out of it, just muted the noise. She has this maturity that I didn’t have. ... I felt like she was, like me, purposely staying away. I respect that."

Clark herself is a big fan of Williams. Previously, the WNBA sensation named the tennis legend as the celebrity she would want to have dinner with. Upon hearing Clark's verdict, Alexis Ohanian sent the youngster an open invitation for dinner at his and Williams' Miami residence.

Williams bid an emotional farewell to her tennis-playing career with a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open to Ajla Tomljanovic. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur, a loving wife and a devoted mother of her two daughters with Ohanian, Olympia and Adira.

