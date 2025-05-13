Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian bask in each other’s company during romantic date

Serena Williams has shared images of her enjoying a day out in New York City with her entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple was in New York to attend a charity event organized by the Robin Hood Foundation, NYC. Robin Hood helps New Yorkers avoid poverty, focusing on areas like job training, education and basic needs.

The evening featured performances by The Weeknd and Keith Urban. Ohanian, who was once dubbed by Forbes as "The Mayor of the Internet", has a close association with the Robin Hood Foundation - his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, donated $25 million to the organisation's child care initiative.

Serena Williams has shared images of the couple on her Instagram Stories, relaxing in a park location, drinking coffee and enjoying the New York sunshine. Williams is wearing dark sunglasses and enjoying a rare moment of anonymity. She captioned the images:

"Date in the City"

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, invests in several diverse business sectors. Together with Serena, he is the principal owner of Angel City FC, while Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. They have also supported women's basketball and track & field.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrated Serena's US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame induction

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty

Just three days ago, 23-time Major champion Serena Williams reached another career milestone: she was inducted into the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. Serena is a 4-time Olympic gold medalist and joins a high-quality group of athletes making up the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Her official induction will take place at Colorado Springs in a special ceremony on July 12.

Alongside Serena Williams, sporting icons such as Allyson Felix, Bode Miller, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Gabby Douglas will also be inducted. Team USA’s official Instagram released the announcement, writing: "The Class of 2025 is stacked." However, they reserved particular praise for Williams:

“No one else has done it like @serenawilliams: a Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. The Queen of the Court takes her throne in the #TeamUSAHOF.”

In addition to all their other endeavors, Williams and Ohanian are also part owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of six teams participating in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL golf phenomenon. Their seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, is also a part of the investor group.

