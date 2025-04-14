Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends consoling message to $40M-worth Justin Rose after heartbreaking Masters loss

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has congratulated Justin Rose on finishing second behind Rory McIlroy at The Masters. Englishman Rose looked out of the contest on the back nine of golf's most famous Major tournament, but several errors from McIlroy allowed him back into contention. Eventually, Rose forced a playoff hole but lost out to the Irishman's superb birdie on the extra hole.

Rose, who is worth $40 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), failed to win his first Masters and now has three second-place finishes at Augusta. McIlroy pocketed his maiden green jacket and became only the sixth golfer to win a career Grand Slam (all four Major championships). It was McIlroy's fifth Major championship, and his first since 2014. Justin Rose won the 2013 US Open, his only Major title.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are huge golf fans, and the couple has recently invested in golf, along with other sports such as basketball, soccer, the NFL, and track and field. Ohanian shared his consolation message for Rose on Instagram story, posting:

"Hell of a fight today, @justinprose99"

Alexis Ohanian IG Story | Source: Alexis Ohanian Instagram/@alexisohanian

Ohanian leads an investment group that includes his wife Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, soccer team star Alex Morgan, and former golfer Michelle Wie West. The group owns the Los Angeles Golf Club, which plays in McIlroy's and Tiger Woods' innovative new TGL venture.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are at the forefront of a golf revolution

Alexis Ohanian Business of Women's Sports Summit - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are trying to revolutionize golf with their Tomorrow's Golf League. Reddit founder Ohanian has been drafted into the league as an investor to bring his business nous to the effort. The league's first season was won by Atlanta and was a huge success. Ohanian told frontofficesports.com that he's happy to prove people wrong who criticized the new format:

"One of the things I’ve enjoyed the most is seeing even the skeptics—not all—get converted. But the tenor of conversation on X, on Reddit and these places, has actually shifted in a really positive way since the league’s gotten underway.”

Ohanian also talked about how TGL has influenced his family. TGL founder Tiger Woods gave a set of clubs to his daughter, Olympia, who is showing early promise as a golfer:

“Golf’s been interesting since Uncle Tiger gifted me some clubs for [my daughter] Olympia. She’s been playing. I take her every Sunday for lessons. She’s gotten really good at it, it’s awesome. It’s one of my favorite things to do with her. I’m still terrible. I’m still learning, but it’s interesting.”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have enjoyed huge business success. McIlroy's perseverance to obtain his first Masters trophy and Justin Rose's dogged determination to run the Irishman close on the final Sunday will resonate with the power couple.

