Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals Tiger Woods' special gift that sparked daughter Olympia's love for golf

Serena Williams' husband and multimillionaire businessman Alexis Ohanian recently disclosed that his elder daughter Olympia had received golf clubs from Tiger Woods. The gift from the 82-time PGA titlist led to the seven-year-old developing an interest in golf going by Ohanian's admission.

Ad

Woods founded the TMRW Golf League, popularly known as TGL, in 2022 alongside fellow golf legend Rory McIlroy. The professional golf league has flourished since then and is very famous in the USA, even amongst casual fans. This trend prompted Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and their daughter Olympia to become co-owners of Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), which has competed in TGL since its inception.

Since Williams' family has invested in LAGC, the club has been doing well as evidenced by their 4-0-1 match record so far. Against that background, Reddit co-founder Ohanian spoke to Front Office Sports (Sunday, March 16) about him and Olympia taking to golf.

Ad

Trending

The 41-year-old revealed that Tiger Woods himself had gifted the seven-year-old a couple of clubs to practice her swing, ultimately inspiring her to take weekly lessons.

"Golf’s been interesting since Uncle Tiger gifted me some clubs for [my daughter] Olympia. She’s been playing," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian told Front Office Sports. "I take her every Sunday for lessons. She’s gotten really good at it, it’s awesome. It’s one of my favorite things to do with her. I’m still terrible. I’m still learning, but it’s interesting."

Ad

LAGC is also leading the current standings in TGL following their 5-3 victory against Bay City Golf Club earlier in March. The team was also cheered on by Serena Williams and her daughter from the stands during their come-from-behind 5-4 victory against New York Golf Club last month.

"So much untapped potential here" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian looking to integrate women's golf in TGL

Nelly Korda reacts during 2025 Founders Cup | Image Source: Getty

During the aforementioned interaction with Front Office Sports, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also disclosed that he is insistent on a possible collaboration with LPGA - the world's premier women's professional golf organization. According to the American businessman, integrating top golfers such as Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, and Charley Hull into TGL would be a sensible move.

Ad

"My very first question, at the very first pitch, was: 'Why aren’t you doing the LPGA? When are you doing the LPGA?'" Alexis Ohanian said. "So, I invested under the condition that I’d have a right of first refusal for an L.A. women’s golf team. So, I have that, and I’m gonna exercise it.

Ad

"Once I started spending a little time—you get on social media, you’re following Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, you’re just like, oh my god, there’s so much untapped potential here."

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and their daughter Olympia are also key investors in Angel City F.C. (National Women's Soccer League team) and Toronto Tempo (WNBA team). Aside from the above teams, the 23-time Major winner also bought a minority stake in NFL team Miami Dolphins in 2009.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas