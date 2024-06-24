Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian cheers wife and her sister Venus Williams for 'killing it' at Vogue World 2024 runway

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was all praise for his wife and her sister Venus' looks for the Vogue World 2024 runway. Fashion industry heavyweights attended the third Vogue World event, which was held in Paris on June 23.

Working with numerous young French academics involved in athletics, the event's concept was to "pair different sports—cycling, gymnastics, tennis, fencing, and breaking, among others—with a decade in French fashion, going back to the 1920s."

The Williams sisters were not the only representatives from the tennis world. Maria Sharapova and Casper Ruud were also present at the event, dressed in a white pantsuit and a gray suit, respectively.

Serena Williams walked the runway donning a custom Ib Kamara's off-white sporty attire. The outfit was made from a sports jersey top and a silk georgette skirt and had QUEEN OF QUEENS written on the white paneling. The American completed the look with black heels.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, left her mark in a Marine Serre dress, which had white, red, and black colored detailing. Her dress paid homage to tennis, as the ensemble was made from tennis bags with panels, piping, and embroidery made from original tennis bags.

Their look and their walk drew big praise from Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who reposted Venus Williams' post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Y'all killed it."

More about Venus and Serena Williams' Vogue World 2024 attire

Venus and Serena Williams at F1 Miami GP

Venus and Serena Williams' sports-inspired dresses at Vogue World 2024 have impressed netizens as well. Serena's dress designer, Ib Kamara, even talked to Vogue about the idea behind the dress.

"The idea was to represent Serena’s iconic career through Off-White’s sport aesthetic,” Kamara said to Vogue.

Venus was very impressed by her dress and said it embodied femininity, athleticism, and chicness. She conceded that the dress made her feel empowered and confident.

“Marine [Serre](designer) absolutely killed the look. She really embodied femininity, athleticism, and chicness all in one. And most importantly, it makes me feel empowered and confident,” Venus Williams said.

She also discussed how much she loved fashion, saying that in order to perform at your best, you must feel your best.

"I’ve always had a love for fashion, and throughout my tennis career, that affinity grew even more. I truly believe that in order to perform your best, you need to feel your best. What you wear is so important in tennis,” she said.

Serena Williams retired from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, while Venus Williams is still active, with her last appearance coming at the 2024 Miami Open.

